Genshin Impact 3.2 banners: First phase 4-stars and Nahida banner countdown

New reliable leaks have unveiled the 4-star characters who will accompany Nahida on her banner in Genshin Impact 3.2. Travelers already know that Nahida and Yoimiya are the 5-star entities for the update's first phase. However, HoYoverse is yet to reveal the 4-star characters.

Here are those 4-star inclusions based on the new leak:

Bennett

Noelle

Razor

Keep in mind that content discussed in leaks may not always be accurate, even if it comes from credible sources. With that out of the way, it's time to check out the actual leak.

Genshin Impact 3.2 banner leaks: Nahida's 4-star characters

This credible leak essentially states that Bennett, Noelle, and Razor will all accompany Nahida and Yoimiya during Genshin Impact 3.2's first banner phase. For reference, here is the last time each 4-star character was featured on a banner:

Bennett: August 2, 2022 - August 23, 2022

August 2, 2022 - August 23, 2022 Noelle: May 31, 2022 - June 21, 2022

May 31, 2022 - June 21, 2022 Razor: April 19, 2022 - May 31, 2022

Interestingly enough, Bennett was last presented on another Yoimiya banner. It is vital to mention that HoYoverse is yet to confirm the upcoming banner. Similarly, the leaked information does not reveal the 4-star characters that will be on the second phase's Event Wishes.

There aren't any leaks for Yae Miko and Childe's banners just yet (Image via HoYoverse)

The only 4-star entity known to be in the second phase at the moment is Layla, who was officially revealed to be in both Yae Miko and Childe's banners. Since there aren't any useful leaks on this matter, this rumor roundup will primarily focus on the first phase's Event Wishes.

It is also worth stating that there currently aren't any leaks on the upcoming Epitome Invocations. At the very least, Travelers know what to expect on Nahida and Yoimiya's banners.

Countdown to Nahida's banner in Genshin Impact 3.2

Nahida's banner will become available once Genshin Impact 3.2 begins. Ergo, a countdown for that Version Update is the same as the one for her Event Wish. Readers can consult the countdown posted above to get an idea of when Nahida's banner will go live.

Travelers already know that Genshin Impact 3.2 is slated for a November 2, 2022, release date. Maintenance will begin at 6:00 am (UTC+8) and last until 11:00 am (UTC+8). The latter is when the update will become playable. It is also at this point that the first phase of Event Wishes will become available.

HoYoverse is yet to confirm how long the new Event Wishes will last, so there isn't a countdown timer for Childe and Yae Miko's banners at the moment.

The first phase is known to include these 5-star characters (Image via HoYoverse)

A Thousand Floating Dreams is a new 5-star Catalyst that will appear on the Epitome Invocation that debuts in the first half of Genshin Impact 3.2. Thundering Pulse has been leaked to be the other 5-star weapon that will be featured on that weapon banner. However, there is yet to be any news regarding the 4-star weapons.

That's it for the current rumors and leaks concerning Genshin Impact 3.2's banners. There isn't too much time until the first phase goes live, so hopefully, Travelers will prepare for Nahida's banner.

