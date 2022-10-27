Genshin Impact Nahida ascension materials: Resources and location guide

Genshin Impact players will be able to summon for Nahida in just a few days, and they'll need plenty of materials to get her to level 90. Luckily, gathering these materials isn't too difficult, and fans can collect them all pretty quickly, aside from her boss ascension items. Fans can find out what boss Nahida will need here, along with the locations of her other ascension materials.

Nahida will gain a ton of power with each level, thanks to Dendro's scaling with levels, so fans will want to get her to level 90 as soon as possible. Here's where to find Nahida's ascension materials in Genshin Impact.

Nahida ascension materials and locations in Genshin Impact

Players can begin farming for Nahida's ascension materials early, as she is set to release alongside the game's 3.2 update coming in just a few days. Nahida will need items from all over Sumeru, but collecting them isn't too tough.

However, players won't be able to fully prefarm due to her requiring materials from a new boss known as the Dendro Hypostasis. This boss will release alongside her when the update arrives, and defeating it will provide important items for her ascension. Here's what Nahida needs to reach level 90:

Nagadus Emerald Sliver x 3

Nagadus Emerald Fragment x 9

Nagadus Emerald Chunk x 9

Nagadus Emerald Gemstones x 6

Quelled Creeper x 46

Kapalata Lotus x 168

18 x Fungal Spores

30 x Luminescent Pollen

36 x Crystalline Cyst Dust

Quelled Creeper and Nagadus Emeralds

The Dendro Hypostasis is a newly announced boss that will make its debut during the Genshin Impact 3.2 update. Defeating this powerful foe will provide players with the opportunity to collect both Nagadus Emeralds and Quelled Creepers with ease.

This boss will be tricky to defeat, and players likely won't be able to damage it much with Nahida herself, so they'll want to opt for other characters to take down this foe. They'll need to defeat it quite a few times to collect the 46 Quelled Creepers they need for Nahida's full ascension, but thanks to it also dropping Nagadus Emeralds, players can save a lot of Resin by defeating it.

Kalpalata Lotuses

Farming Kalpala Lotuses can be tough, since these flowers only grow on the sides of cliffs throughout the region of Sumeru. Players can take advantage of farming routes to locate all of the lotuses quickly, but given that there are only 84 in a world at once, they will need to make multiple rounds to collect enough to fully ascend Nahida.

Players may want to take advantage of Genshin Impact's interactive map to find the locations of these lotuses and chart their own routes to collect them.

Fungal Spores

Fungal Spores will likely be the easiest thing for players to farm, given their abundance throughout the region. These mushroom-like enemies can be found popping up just about everywhere in Sumeru's jungle and desert, and defeating them will provide players with the spores they'll need. However, they'll need to make sure they do not utilize Electro or Pyro to deal the finishing blow, as that will alter the final drop of the mushroom enemies.

Genshin Impact players can easily farm many of Nahida's ascension materials before her release.

