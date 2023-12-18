Genshin Impact 4.4 update: Release date, banners, and new characters

Genshin Impact recently confirmed the new characters coming in version 4.4 via drip marketing. According to the announcement, Xianyun and Gamer will be featured on the gacha banner during the Lantern Rite update. Some other beloved 5-stars from Liyue are also rumored to be getting reruns during this period.

Given how grand the celebration for the Lantern Rite festival usually is, fans are highly excited for Genshin Impact's 4.4 update. As such, this article will provide the release date and time for the same. It will also include a universal countdown for the reader's convenience.

Note: Some of the information provided in this article is based on leaks and is subject to change.

Genshin Impact 4.4 release date countdown and banners

Gaming and Xianyun drip marketing for v4.4 (Image via HoYoverse)

Version 4.4 will celebrate the Lantern Rite festival, which coincides with the Lunar New Year. This yearly occurrence provides players with a lot of rewards, including Primogems, free 4-star, and more.

Genshin Impact's 4.4 update is set to be released on January 31, 2024. Although HoYoverse has yet to confirm the timings, based on past trends, the maintenance period should begin at 6 am (UTC +8) and end at 11 am (UTC +8). Players can refer to the countdown below to keep track of the release time.

The 4.4 update will be released on all servers simultaneously, and here are the local timings for various time zones:

America (January 30, 2024)

Pacific Standard Time: 7 pm

Mountain Standard Time: 8 pm

Central Standard Time: 9 pm

Eastern Standard Time: 10 pm

Europe (January 31, 2024)

Western European Time: 3 am

Central European Time: 4 am

Eastern European Time: 5 am

Asia (January 31, 2024)

India Standard Time: 8:30 am

China Standard Time: 11 am

Philippines Standard Time: 11 am

Japanese Standard Time: 12 pm

Korea Standard Time: 12 pm

Once the maintenance period is over and the new patch is live, players will be rewarded with 600x Primogems for the inconvenience.

Genshin Impact 4.4 banners

Xianyun, aka Cloud Retainer, has been officially revealed to be a 5-star Anemo unit via her drip marketing. Her leaked kit has revealed that she will be able to deal Plunge damage and may be an excellent support for Xiao. Rumors have indicated that both of these characters may appear in the first phase of Genshin Impact's 4.4 update.

Ganyu and Shenhe are expected to receive new skins during the Lantern Rite festival. Therefore, these two disciples of Cloud Retainer may be getting a rerun during the second half.

Here's the expected banner schedule for version 4.4:

Phase I

January 31-February 21 - Cloud Retainer + Xiao

Phase II

February 21-March 13 - Ganyu + Shenhe

The newly teased 4-star Pyro unit, Gaming, will also be released during the Lantern Rite update. However, it is yet to be determined whether he will appear in the first or second phase.

