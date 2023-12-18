Genshin Impact reveals Gaming, new upcoming character from version 4.4

Genshin Impact has released the drip marketing for its 4.4 Lantern Rite update. It showcased two new characters that will become playable: Xianyun and Gaming. While the former was long rumored to be a 5-star Anemo, not much was revealed about the latter before his official announcements.

Gaming is now known to be a new 4-star character from the Pyro element. He works as a Transport Guard in Liyue and is quite passionate about performing the Wushou dance. The character design shows him wearing a black and orange outfit with golden and green highlights.

In this article, we look at everything known about the upcoming character Gaming in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact 4.4 characters: Xianyun, Gaming release date, element, and more

Xianyun and Gaming drip marketing (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact has officially revealed Xianyun (Cloud Retainer) and Gaming as new characters coming in version 4.4, which will arrive on January 31, 2024. However, whether they will be featured during the first or second half of the Lantern Rite update has not been confirmed.

Depending on their banner phase, Xianyun and Gaming can have a release date of either January 31, 2024, or February 21, 2024.

Gaming was previously referred to as Lion-dance Boy and has gone through a major design overhaul. However, his lion-like aesthetics and affinity for Wushou dance have carried over. HoYoverse revealed a lot of information about Gaming in his recent drip marketing post, including his element and constellation.

Here are some shared details:

Title : Leonine Vanguard

: Leonine Vanguard Vision : Pyro

: Pyro Constellation : Leo Expergiscens

: Leo Expergiscens Occupation: "Sword and Strongbox" Transport Guard

Gaming works as a Transport Guard for the Sword and Strongbox Secure Transport Agency. He often travels to and fro between Yilong Port and Liyue Harbor, delivering cargo shipments and escorting merchants.

For those unfamiliar, Yilong Port is located east of Lumidouce Port in Fontaine and is close to Chenyu Vale. This area is expected to be released in Genshin Impact's 4.4 update as a map expansion of Liyue.

Gaming loves to perform the Wushou dance in Liyue Harbor, where he dons his mask and shakes his head like a beast to the sound of drums and gongs. His performances are met with roaring applauses from the audience, but rarely any Mora. However, he doesn't bother about it one bit and diligently goes back to his work as a Transport Guard afterward.

