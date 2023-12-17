Genshin Impact Xianyun (Cloud Retainer) leaks: Official drip marketing date, abilities and more

Cloud Retainer has long been rumored to be the new 5-star character coming to Genshin Impact in its upcoming 4.4 update. While fans got a peek at her human form during the previous Lantern Rite festival, they had to wait an entire year for it to be released. Recently, leakers Uncle A and Black Rose revealed the name of her playable version ahead of her drip marketing scheduled for December 18, 2023.

As per their information, Cloud Retainer will be called Xianyun as a playable unit. This is not surprising, considering the Adepti of Liyue go by several names and titles.

Black Rose also released Cloud Retainer's kit in collaboration with Plum leaks on Telegram. They provided information about her Elemental Skill, Elemental Burst, Constellations, and more.

This article will cover all the new leaks about Cloud Retainer's kit in Genshin Impact and her upcoming drip marketing.

Xianyun (Cloud Retainer) in Genshin Impact: Official reveal, abilities and more leaks

Cloud Retainer will officially be revealed by HoYoverse via drip marketing on December 18, 2023, along with the forthcoming Pyro 4-star, Lion-dance Boy. Both characters are slated for a release in Genshin Impact's 4.4 Lantern Rite update.

Black Rose, on his Telegram channel, revealed that Cloud Retainer will be called Xianyun as a playable character. This information was further bolstered by Uncle A.

Black Rose, alongside Plum leaks, confirmed previous rumors of her being a Plunge attack-focused unit with good synergy with Xiao.

According to the information they provided, here is a brief description of her kit:

Elemental Skill: Cloud Retainer to create a "Wind Domain" by using this ability. Doing so will allow her to perform three plunge attacks.

Elemental Burst: Unleashing her Elemental Burst is expected to provide several effects, which are as follows:

Enhanced jumping ability of all party members.

Instant healing for the entire party.

Buffing the damage of Elemental Skill.

Black Rose suggested that one of her passive talents could provide a plunge damage buff when Wind Domain is active.

They also leaked some of Cloud Retainer's Constellations in Genshin Impact:

C2 : The healing effect of the Elemental Burst continues for an unknown duration after casting.

: The healing effect of the Elemental Burst continues for an unknown duration after casting. C4 : Increases attack.

: Increases attack. C6: Provides an additional charge for her Elemental Skill and some other effects that may enhance her DPS abilities.

For more information and updates, follow Sportskeeda's Genshin Impact hub.