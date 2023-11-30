Genshin Impact 4.4 leaks suggest Cloud Retainer may have good synergy with Xiao

Leaks have long suggested that Genshin Impact's version 4.4 will see the release of another Adeptus from Liyue. It is expected that Cloud Retainer will become a playable character of the 5-star rarity. She may be a Catalyst user wielding the Anemo element. Recent leaks from Foul and Little_Teyvat have further indicated that her kit might have something to do with Plunge damage.

Considering Xiao is the only character in the game with a Plunge attack-focused kit, the two Adepti are expected to synergize very well with each other.

Let's take a look at what the leaks have disclosed about Cloud Retainer's kit in Genshin Impact.

Note: Some aspects of this article are based on leaks. Readers are advised to take the information provided with a grain of salt.

Genshin Impact 4.4 leaks: Cloud Retainer to be a Plunge damage-centric character

Cloud Retainer in her human form, as seen in the 3.4 event cutscene (Image via HoYoverse)

Cloud Retainer was initially leaked to be arriving as a playable character way back in July by HoyoverseJapan on X (formerly Twitter). She is expected to be released as a 5-star character during Genshin Impact's 4.4 update, which will also celebrate the Lantern Rite festival in Liyue.

While HoYoverse is yet to reveal anything about the character officially, leakers have already started to disclose tidbits about her potential kit.

Foul, a renowned leaker in the community, recently suggested that the Cloud Retainer's main role may be to buff Plunge attack damage in the game. They further informed she would also be able to deal Plunge damage as part of her gameplay. This would make Cloud Retainer the second character in Genshin Impact capable of consistently dealing Plunge damage.

Expand Tweet

Little_Teyvat on X further supported Foul's rumor about Cloud Retainer by mentioning that she may be the best teammate for Xiao upon release. It should come as no surprise as Xiao is the only character in the game who can perform consistent Plunge attacks, and a dedicated support would definitely make him a competitive choice.

Furthermore, if Cloud Retainer turns out to be an Anemo character, as suggested by the leaks, she could also potentially serve as a battery for Xiao by generating energy particles.

It is expected that Xiao may also appear on the limited-time character banner alongside Cloud Retainer during version 4.4 of the game.

For more information and updates, follow Sportskeeda's Genshin Impact hub.