Genshin Impact 4.4 Xianyun nerf and ability changes

Genshin Impact will soon celebrate the Lantern Rite festival in the upcoming 4.4 update. It will finally debut the much-awaited character, Xianyun aka Cloud Retainer, who belongs to the 5-star rarity and wields the Anemo element. Currently, selected players are testing her in the v4.4 Beta, where she is undergoing final adjustments and changes before release.

Fresh leaks from the Beta test have revealed that certain aspects of Xianyun's kit have recently been nerfed. This information comes courtesy of HxG_diluc and HomDGCat, both of whom are credible leakers in the community. They mentioned certain changes pertaining to her Elemental Burst and passive talents.

Let's look at all the upcoming nerfs coming to Xianyun's kit in Genshin Impact 4.4.

Note: The information provided in this article is comprised of leaks and is subject to change.

Genshin Impact 4.4 changes: Xianyun's abilities and other nerfs

Xianyun drip marketing (Image via HoYoverse)

Xianyun, aka Cloud Retainer, is an Adeptus from Liyue who will be introduced as a playable character in Genshin Impact's 4.4 Lantern Rite update. Her kit scales off her max attack and allows her to perform Plunge attacks. Additionally, she can also buff Plunge damage via her Elemental Burst and second passive talent.

Xianyun's Elemental Burst, which is leaked to be called "Stars Gather at Dusk," is expected to deal AoE Anemo DMG, heal characters, and summon a mechanism known as Starwicker to the field. Starwicker will further have the following effects:

It will follow the active character and heal nearby members based on Xianyun's attack.

Provide the active character with 8 stacks of Adeptal Assistance. When characters perform Plunge attacks, one stack will be consumed to deal additional AoE Anemo DMG.

Furthermore, when Adeptal Assistance is active, nearby units will have their jumping heights increased.

However, new leaks from HxG_diluc have revealed that Xianyun's Elemental Burst will be affected by some nerfs in v3 of Genshin Impact's 4.4 Beta test. According to the information, the healing effect of her Burst will now only trigger when the on-field character is performing Plunge attacks. Previously, there was no such requirement.

Furthermore, they also inferred that Xianyun's first passive talent would be nerfed. The ability allows Cloud Retainer to create a vortex that pulls enemies after casting her Elemental Skill. It is expected that the pulling ability of this vortex will be reduced.

Along with HxG, another renowned leaker, HomDGCat, also revealed changes to Xianyun's Elemental Burst in Genshin Impact's 4.4 Beta. They indicated that her Burst DMG and the Plunge attack buff provided by the second passive talent do not snapshot. This can affect her support abilities quite a bit, given that is her inferred role from her kit and signature weapon.

As per the aforementioned passive talent, when Starwicker is active and an active character performs a Plunge attack, the damage of the shockwave created by the attack will be increased by 170% of Xianyun's attack. This will go up to 8500.

If both abilities did snapshot, their effects could have been a tremendous buff, considering that players could use other attack-buffing characters to increase Xianyun's attack and then cast the abilities. However, as of this writing, her kit in 4.4 Beta will lose all active-character-only attack buffs if she is switched from the field.

For more information and updates, follow Sportskeeda's Genshin Impact hub.