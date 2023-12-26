Genshin Impact 4.4 Xianyun and Gaming idle animations and combat gameplay

Genshin Impact will release its 4.4 update on January 31, 2024. HoYoverse's open-world RPG will celebrate the Lantern Rite festival during the upcoming patch and will see the release of two new playable characters, Xianyun and Gaming. Both are from the Liyue region, and selected players are currently testing them in the 4.4 Beta.

Several leakers have revealed the idle animations and gameplay footage of Xianyun and Gaming from the Beta testing. It showcases their movements and abilities, giving players a peak of what to expect from these new units arriving in version 4.4.

This article will cover the leaks showing Xianyun and Gaming's idle animations and gameplay in Genshin Impact.

Note: The information provided in this article is based on leaks and is subject to change.

Genshin Impact 4.4 Xianyun gameplay and idle animations

Expand Tweet

Xianyun aka Cloud Retainer, is an upcoming 5-star Anemo unit expected to be featured in the first half of Genshin Impact's 4.4 update. Leaks have revealed that she is a Catalyst user, proficient in dealing Plunge damage to the enemies.

Fans can check out her gameplay and abilities in the embed above, courtesy of renowned leaker Dimbreath. Xianyun can be seen using her Elemental Skill, "White Clouds at Dawn," in the clip, which allows her to ascend towards the sky thrice, following which she performs a Plunge Attack.

Furthermore, the animation of Cloud Retainer's Elemental Burst, "Stars Gather at Dusk," can also be seen in the footage. Her Burst is expected to deal AoE Anemo DMG and heal her party members.

Expand Tweet

Similar to other Genshin characters, Xianyun has two idle animations. One has her cleaning the lenses on her glasses, while the other features her tinkering with a mechanical device.

Genshin Impact 4.4 Gaming gameplay and idle animations

Expand Tweet

The above embed, which features footage from Dimbreath, showcases the idle animations, normal attacks, and abilities of Gaming, who is an upcoming 4-star Pyro character arriving in Genshin Impact's 4.4 Lantern Rite update. He is expected to wield a Claymore as his preferred weapon.

One of his idles has him playing with his Lion-like summoning, which is expected to be called "Suanni Man Chai." The other one has him donning a huge lion mask and performing the Wushou dance. There are two variations of this idle, as shown in the video.

The clip also showcases Gaming performing his Normal Attacks, Elemental Skill, and Elemental Burst. His Skill is expected to be called "Bestial Ascent," which allows him to pounce ahead and perform a Plunge attack, dealing Pyro damage to his foes.

Gaming's Elemental Burst is expected to be called "Suanni's Gilded Dance," allowing him to enter the Wushou stance after casting. During the Burst, his outfit glows brightly, and he summons his companion, Suanni Man Chai.

For more information and updates, follow Sportskeeda's Genshin Impact hub.