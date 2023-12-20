Genshin Impact Xianyun (Cloud retainer) leaks: Signature weapon stats, effects, and in-game appearance

Genshin Impact's 4.4 Beta testing is underway, and several new leaks about the next patch have surfaced. The upcoming 5-star playable character, Xianyun, will be the highlight of the Lantern Rite update, and details about her signature weapon have already been revealed. According to the information, she may wield a Catalyst in the game rumored to be called "Echo of the Crane's Call."

Xianyun, aka Cloud Retainer, is an Adeptus from Liyue who has appeared in the narrative on several occasions. Ever since she was first teased in the official drip marketing, fans have been curious to learn more about this unit. As such, this article will cover the leaks regarding the design and effect of Xianyun's signature weapon in Genshin Impact.

Note: Some of the information provided in this article is based on leaks and is subject to change.

Genshin Impact leak shows Echo of the Crane's Call, Xianyun's signature weapon

Xianyun will be a 5-star Anemo character slated for a release in Genshin Impact's 4.4 Lantern Rite update, scheduled to arrive on January 31, 2024. HoYoverse recently confirmed her arrival alongside the new 4-star Pyro unit, Gaming, via drip marketing.

Following the start of the 4.4 Beta testing, GenshinUniverse, a notable leaker in the community, revealed Xianyun's signature weapon. They shared a short clip on X (formerly Twitter), which showcased Cloud Retainer with her BiS Catalyst called Echo of the Crane's Call.

The weapon's appearance seems to resemble a traditional Chinese Fan with bold ornamentations. It has an emerald green color scheme that matches Xianyun's design, along with crane and cloud motifs, which seem to be a nod to the Adeptus' theme.

Xianyun signature weapon stats and effects in Genshin Impact

@Razor_Language on X has revealed the stats and effects of Echo of the Crane's Call. The weapon is tailor-made for Xianyun and further buffs the Plunge attack mechanics of her gameplay.

Here are the rumored stats of this new 5-star weapon:

Base ATK 741 Secondary stat 16.5% ATK

If the information holds true, Xianyun's Catalyst will have the highest base attack of all weapons in the game. Let's take a look at the passive effect of it:

"After Xianyun hits an enemy with a Plunge attack, the entire party will get a Plunge DMG buff of 28% for 20 seconds. Additionally, when an ally performs a Plunge attack, she will regenerate 2.5 energy. This can be triggered every 0.7 seconds."

This effect further supports previous leaks suggesting that Cloud Retainer will have good synergy with Xiao. However, players should note that the passive effect of Echo of the Crane's Call is subject to change.

