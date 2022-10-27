Genshin Impact 3.2 server maintenance time and date for all regions

The fourth Archon is all set to become playable in the upcoming Genshin Impact v3.2.

HoYoverse has kept a decent track record of new characters in Sumeru, as the community will see the addition of Nahida and five others to the roster. The latest update will also bring a weekly boss and brand-new events.

Like previous releases, HoYoverse will be holding scheduled server maintenance on November 2, 2022 (the day of the release), which can be expected to go on for five hours. During this time, all players will be removed from the official servers until the company is done rolling out the changes and additions.

The expected starting time for the server's offline status is 6:00 AM (UTC +8) until 11:00 AM (UTC +8). This article lists the maintenance downtime in all significant regions and everything players can expect from the update.

Release date, time, and maintenance downtime for Genshin Impact 3.2 (2022)

Alongside the two newly introduced characters in the special program, Genshin Impact 3.2 will also bring in two re-run banners in the second phase. The update is scheduled for release on November 2, 2022, following scheduled maintenance of five hours.

The actual time zones for the offline status can be confusing. However, this list might help clear up some confusion in the community:

India: 3:30 AM to 8:30 AM (November 2)

Philipines: 6:00 AM to 11:00 AM (November 2).

China: 6:00 AM to 11:00 AM (November 2).

UK: 11:00 PM (November 1) to 4:00 AM (November 2).

Japan: 7:00 AM to 12:00 PM (November 2).

Korea: 7:00 AM to 12:00 PM (November 2).

The maintenance downtime for all zones is as follows:

PDT (UTC -7): 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM (November 1).

MDT (UTC -6): 4:00 PM to 9:00 PM (November 1).

CDT (UTC -5): 5:00 PM to 10:00 PM (November 1).

EDT (UTC -4): 6:00 PM to 11:00 PM (November 1).

BST (UTC +1): 11:00 PM (November 1) to 4:00 AM (November 2).

CEST (UTC +2): 12:00 AM to 5:00 AM (November 2).

MSK (UTC +3): 1:00 AM to 6:00 AM (November 2).

IST (UTC +5:30): 3:30 AM to 8:30 AM (November 2).

CST (UTC +8): 6:00 AM to 11:00 AM (November 2).

JST (UTC +9): 7:00 AM to 12:00 PM (November 2).

NZST (UTC +12): 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM (November 2)

The pre-installation will also become available in a couple of days, revealing the update's size. Players can choose to keep the files downloaded on their PC, mobile, or console, as it reduces the overall extraction time after the version goes live.

Nahida and Yoimiya will be the featured rate-up 5-star characters after the 3.2 update goes live on November 2.

Everything players can expect from the Genshin Impact 3.2 update

As mentioned earlier, Genshin Impact 3.2 will bring in two new characters from Sumeru, including Nahida and Layla. In the first phase, players will see Nahida and Yoimya as the two featured 5-star characters, alongside Yae Miko, Tartaglia, and Layla in the second phase.

Upcoming Scaramouche boss in Genshin Impact 3.2 (Image via HoYoverse)

HoYoverse will also introduce the much-awaited boss fight against Scaramouche, with brand new events throughout the update's duration.

Poll : 0 votes