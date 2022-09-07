Genshin Impact banner leaks and upcoming reruns: Childe, Eula, Venti, and more details

Leaks and speculation are running rampant for the upcoming Genshin Impact updates and their numerous banners. There isn't much in the way of hard evidence, so readers are advised to be skeptical of the forthcoming leaks. New characters are easy to predict, especially in Genshin Impact 3.1.

However, reruns aren't as easy to figure out based on beta tests. It is worth mentioning here that this article was written when the Genshin Impact 3.1 beta was out, so anything pertaining to 3.2 or 3.3 was rather minimal.

Current Genshin Impact leaks and speculation roundup: New banners and reruns

Here is a short summary regarding the new characters (which will contain minor spoilers):

The new 3.1 characters are confirmed to be happening based on all three characters' appearance in the beta test

Nahida is Kusanali

Wanderer is Scaramouche

There have been several leaks regarding all of these new characters. Some of them are outdated (like the old ones stating that Scaramouche is going to be playable in Genshin Impact 3.2), but there are still plenty of new leaks that are considered credible by the leaking community.

While it's not listed in this specific tweet, Yaoyao and Dehya have been rumored to come out in Genshin Impact 3.4 and 3.5, respectively.

Rerun information

BLANK  @genshinBLANK So, to explain a bit. I speculate we will see an Archon marathon for new players that joined 2.8/3.0. Zhongli was in 3.0, Venti has a Mondstadt Event, Nahida will be in 3.2, and Scaramouche is releasing in 3.3, so that means Raiden will also be featured in some way. So, to explain a bit. I speculate we will see an Archon marathon for new players that joined 2.8/3.0. Zhongli was in 3.0, Venti has a Mondstadt Event, Nahida will be in 3.2, and Scaramouche is releasing in 3.3, so that means Raiden will also be featured in some way.

Much of the reruns spoken about in the previous tweet are part of speculation. This leaker isn't the only person to speculate on this matter, but the choices and reasons given for each inclusion are logical. Here is a short summary:

Venti returns in an update with a Mondstadt event

Eula plays a major role in that event

Yae Miko apparently has some plot relevance with a new character

It's been a while since Childe had a rerun

Albedo has historically always had banners around December

Raiden is popular, and the other two Archons would have had reruns recently

It's worth reiterating that all of this is largely speculation and isn't verifiable with anything HoYoverse has put out. Likewise, some parts of it could be accurate, while other aspects are completely wrong.

BLANK  @genshinBLANK Eula will be in 3.1 because she plays a big part in the new Event Quest and is connected to Mika, Yae will be in 3.2 because she appears in the plotline with Layla. Since Childe hasn't had a rerun since 2.2 and he isn't very fit to be in 3.3, I would place him in 3.2. Eula will be in 3.1 because she plays a big part in the new Event Quest and is connected to Mika, Yae will be in 3.2 because she appears in the plotline with Layla. Since Childe hasn't had a rerun since 2.2 and he isn't very fit to be in 3.3, I would place him in 3.2.

For reference, here is the last time each of these rumored characters has had a rerun:

Venti: March 30, 2022 - April 19, 2022

March 30, 2022 - April 19, 2022 Eula: November 24, 2021 - December 14, 2021

November 24, 2021 - December 14, 2021 Yae Miko: February 16, 2022 - March 8, 2022

February 16, 2022 - March 8, 2022 Childe: October 13, 2021 - November 2, 2021

October 13, 2021 - November 2, 2021 Albedo: November 24, 2021 - December 14, 2021

November 24, 2021 - December 14, 2021 Raiden: March 8, 2022 - March 29, 2022

Most of these characters haven't had reruns in months, so their inclusion in a future update is logical.

New characters in Genshin Impact 3.1

While the rerun information can be a bit sketchy, the new characters in Version 3.1 are as good as confirmed based on leaked footage from the recent beta. This section of the article will include one video for each of the three new characters in that update, with Cyno's video being shown above.

Cyno is a 5-star Electro Polearm user, whereas Nilou is a 5-star Hydro Sword user. The above video showcases Nilou's gameplay, whereas the following video shows off Candace's gameplay. Note that Candace is a 4-star Hydro Polearm user.

That's it for the current roundup of leaks and speculation. These three characters are certainly going to be playable in Genshin Impact 3.1, but readers should remember that the rerun information is purely speculation at the moment.

