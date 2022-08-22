Genshin Impact 3.1 character banners: Nilou, Cyno, Candace, and official release date

Genshin Impact's official 3.0 update is just a day away from hitting servers. Being the biggest patch of the year, HoYoverse is gearing up for a long list of patch notes, which not only include bug fixes and changes but new characters and locations as well. On August 24, every traveler around the world will be able to experience the lands of Sumeru.

Alongside the new region, players will get to see multiple new personalities. From Archon Quests to hangout events, HoYoverse has been known to create some of the most eye-catching designs that everyone falls in love with.

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



If there hadn't been a written test, Collei would have gotten a good grade on her wilderness survival exam.



: Sprout in the Thicket



Collei's Character Demo

youtu.be/J-nGm9BmKtE



#GenshinImpact Character Demo - "Collei: Sprout in the Thicket" | Genshin Impact

With just a day remaining before the 3.0 update hits, the company officially revealed three new characters for a later release in 3.1. These characters are Cyno, Nilou, and Candace, all based in the Sumeru region.

HoYoverse reveals three new characters for Genshin Impact 3.1 banners

Since Genshin Impact will be having its 3.0 update on August 24, players can expect each banner to get featured for 20 days. Hence, a total of two phases in one update adds up to 40 days of new content and banners. Typically, HoYoverse has a lot of items stored for later patches as they have never fully released an entire region in one go.

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact

Guardian of Aaru Village



"That Candace... is a true descendant of King Deshret!"



Candace ‧ Golden Vow

The 3.1 update is expected to be released on September 28, which will also host the three characters that were just revealed a few moments ago. Cyno, Nilou, and Candace will be in the spotlight in their banners in the 3.1 update. The former two are 5-star characters, while Candace is the only 4-star character.

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact

General Mahamatra



"As a Matra, it is one of my duties to help people 'remember' the mistakes they have made."



Cyno ‧ Judicator of Secrets

Players are already familiar with some of these characters, as Cyno and Nilou have made appearances on multiple occasions. "General Mahamatra," as HoYoverse likes to call Cyno, made his appearance in the official manga. On the other hand, the "Star of Zubayr Theater," Nilou, was seen as a majestic dancer in the official Sumeru trailer.

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact

Star of Zubayr Theater



If you have time, don't miss the performance at the Zubayr Theater.



Nilou ‧ Dance of Lotuslight

Dubbed as the "Guardian of Aaru Village" in the announcement, Candace is a new face and addition to everyone's list. Aside from the fact that they will be released in the Genshin Impact 3.1 update with their respective banners, the release order of these characters is unknown.

Players have a little over a month to save their primogems with the new regions and updates in 3.0 to roll for these characters.

Edited by Danyal Arabi