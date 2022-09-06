Genshin Impact 3.1 leaks: Nilou, Cyno changes, and upcoming 4-star characters

As the Sumeru update enters its second phase, the latest Genshin Impact leaks reveal more about the upcoming 3.1 characters. The new leaks showcase fresh changes made to Cyno and Nilou.

Fortunately for Cyno and Nilou fans, these modifications have turned out to be major buffs for these upcoming characters and will help them dish out more damage.

Additionally, the leaks have revealed more about another upcoming 4-star character. The following article will cover everything players need to know about the modifications made to Cyno and Nilou from Genshin Impact's latest leaks.

Genshin Impact 3.1: Changes made to Cyno and Nilou's kit, as per leaks

The 3.1 public beta features two new 5-star characters from Sumeru who will probably debut in the upcoming 3.1 character event banners. Reliable sources have leaked that developers introduced some changes to Cyno and Nilou's kit after the public beta. It appears that both of these Genshin Impact characters have received massive buffs in their multipliers.

Cyno

Starting with Cyno, the developers have changed his Elemental Burst icon. Players can check out the old and new icon in the tweet above. This change has mostly received positive reviews.

Additionally, developers have made changes to Cyno's passive talents. His first ascension passive "Featherfall Judgment" has received a buff where firing off three Duststalker Bolts will now deal 100% of Cyno's attack as Electro damage. Previously, the multiplier used to be 50%.

Similarly, Cyno's second ascension passive "Authority Over the Nine Bows" also received a buff. Earlier, the Pactsworn Pathclearer's normal attack damage only increased by 100% of his total Elemental Mastery. The new change has increased the multiplier to 150%.

Nilou

Nilou has also received changes in her passive talents and elemental burst multipliers. The shift began with her first ascension passive "Court of Dancing Petals."

Earlier, the effect description stated that the character under the Golden Chalice's Bounty effect will increase Elemental Mastery of all the party members by 60 for 10 seconds whenever hit by Dendro. The new modification has increased it to 100 Elemental Mastery.

Nilou's second ascension passive "Dreamy Dance of Aeons" has received similar changes. The Bountiful Core created by the characters under the effect of Golden Chalice's Bounty will deal 7% more damage. In this manner, the Bountiful Core damage can be increased upto 300%.

Following the modifications, those figures have been raised to 9% and 400% respectively.

Lastly, developers have made minor nerfs for Nilou's Elemental Burst. The tweet above shows the changes made, where the multipliers for Skill damage and Lingering Aeon damage have been reduced to 33.2% and 40.6% of max HP respectively.

Genshin Impact: Upcoming 4-star character for the patch 3.1 banner

Candace leaked splash artwork (Image via Genshin Impact)

Reliable sources have revealed only one confirmed 4-star character for the upcoming character event banners. The confirmed 4-star is Candace, a new Sumeru figure who controls Hydro vision and has mastery over polearm weapons.

She is the first Hydro Polearm user in Genshin Impact and is also the first character to use a shield in her attack animations. The recent leaks do not mention any other 4-star characters for the banners. Hence, Genshin Impact players are advised to pateintly wait for future leaks or announcements.

