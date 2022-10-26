Genshin Impact Kaveh leaks: Character model, abilities, and release details

With the recent outburst of Genshin Impact leaks, fans finally got a chance to look at Kaveh's character design. Kaveh is one of the upcoming Sumeru characters officially mentioned first in Nilou's dialog.

Based on previous leaks, Kaveh is a genius engineer and inventor whose reason for living is to build new things. The Palace of Alcazarzaray is one of the biggest and brightest of his many creations. Recent leaks have revealed his character design, which has made him the latest addition to the husbando fanbase.

The massive leak flood has also revealed that Kaveh will be a Dendro Claymore user.

Genshin Impact leaks feature Kaveh in high-profile clothing

The tweet above shows the images revealed during the massive Genshin Impact leak. This is the first visual leak of Kaveh and his character design has already started growing a massive fan base.

Based on the picture, it is safe to assume that Kaveh will use a tall male model similar to Tartaglia and Zhongli. The character seems to be in high-profile clothing and has a rather simple yet sophisticated look. Fans absolutely love his blonde hair, red eyes, and fair complexion. Some anime fans have also started comparing our genius inventor to Wizard Howl from 2004's Howl's Moving Castle.

Release date and abilities of Kaveh

Many in the Genshin Impact community feel that recent leaks raise more questions than answers about Kaveh. All the released Sumeru characters have mentioned Kaveh in their dialogs. This includes characters such as Tighnari, Collei, Cyno, Dori, and Nilou. These dialogs explain a lot about Kaveh's personality and how others feel about him.

As per leaks, the banners are packed till patch 3.6. So, unless Kaveh is a 4-star unit, the character will be released after May 2023.

However, this is also a clear indication that Kaveh has a high chance of becoming a playable character in the upcoming 3.x updates. Many previous characters have been introduced in this manner such as:

Arataki Itto

Kamisato Ayato

Kuki Shinobu

Shikanoin Heizou

Although fans do get to see Kaveh's character model, there is little to no information about his abilities in the recent leaks. Earlier, Genshin Impact leaks about Kaveh did mention that his combat includes the themes of "building." It is still unclear whether this is a reference to the attack animation, his actual kit, or something else.

Kaveh's rarity and weapon type

Individuals online compiled all the recent leak dumps in a Google spreadsheet. Readers can click on the link here to access the spreadsheet. Based on the character leaks from the spreadsheet, Kaveh has been revealed as an upcoming Dendro Claymore user.

Further speculation suggests that Kaveh might be a 4-star character in Genshin Impact. If this is true, then this won’t be the first time the officials have done this. The most recent example has to be Candace, a character with such a detailed character design that turned out to be a 4-star character.

It is best for players to wait for details about Kaveh to be released and not make any hasty decisions based on current leaks and information at hand.

