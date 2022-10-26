Genshin Impact leaks reveal Kaveh, an upcoming Sumeru character

Genshin Impact leakers on October 26, 2022, revealed a brand new Sumeru-based character called Kaveh. This character is not expected to come out anytime soon, but the recent flood of leaks that revealed quite a lot of information up until patch 4.0 led to this revelation.

In any case, the fanbase is definitely quite excited about Kaveh as his character design looks great. He is a tall male with blonde hair and a fair complexion.

Apart from that, he has red eyes and seems to be wearing very high-profile clothing. This means that Kaveh might end up being one of the higher officials in the Akademiya, or a very high ranking-research personnel.

Kaveh in Genshin Impact may release after May 2023

As mentioned previously, Kaveh's leaks in Genshin Impact arrived from all the leaked data that surfaced online over the past few days. Apparently, the leakers have information regarding banners up to the release of patch update 4.0.

Amongst those leaks, Kaveh is one that has garnered a lot of attention from fans. Obviously, it is not because of his kit or abilities, which is still a mystery, but mainly because of his looks.

Genshin Impact fans already love characters like Childe and Alhaitham and it seems like Kaveh's body structure is very similar to both of them. Apart from that, Kaveh's red eyes, blonde hair, and clothing have also contributed to the hype among fans.

Unfortunately, Kaveh will not be released anytime soon within the game. As per the leaks, the banners are packed all the way up to patch 3.6. So, unless Kaveh ends up being a 4-star unit, which is hard to say at this point, he will probably be released at least after May 2023.

As his element is not known either, Kaveh will remain a complete mystery amongst fans for quite some time. The only good thing that has come out of these leaks is that people have become excessively hyped about the unit.

Therefore, once HoYoverse decides to release the character, they will have no problem with regard to marketing. In any case, before Kaveh comes out, fans will have a lot of other top-tier characters to look out for.

This includes Alhaitham, Yaoyao, Mika, Scaramouch, Nahida, and Baizhu. Therefore, fans will definitely need a lot of Primogems to ensure that they can include all of these characters in their accounts.

Nevertheless, it is pointless to save Primogems for Kaveh starting now as there is no guarantee about when he will be released in Genshin Impact.

