Two new artifact sets and free weapons leaked ahead of Genshin Impact 3.3 update

Genshin Impact 3.3 leaks have revealed a new set of artifacts that will arrive alongside the new update. Players will also be able to acquire a set of free weapons that look to be an incredible option for Elemental Mastery focused characters.

One of these upcoming artifact sets will be powerful on the upcoming character Scaramouche, who will be released during the 3.3 update, while the other looks to boost characters that take advantage of the Bloom reaction. Fans can find out more about these new Genshin Impact leaks here.

Genshin Impact 3.3 leaks: New artifacts and weapons revealed

Genshin Impact 3.3 leaks have revealed two new artifact sets that will arrive in the game's upcoming update. These artifact sets look to boost two specific playstyles, and the buffs that they provide are rather significant. The artifact sets look particularly strong on several of the game's upcoming characters, including characters like Nahida and Scaramouche. Here's what they will provide:

Flower God artifact set:

2-PC: 80 Elemental Mastery

4-PC: All Bloom reaction damage is increased by 50%, when triggering different types of Bloom (Burgeon, Hyperbloom, Bloom) this effect will increase by 25% for up to ten seconds. This effect will stack up to four times and can stack once per second after activating a Bloom reaction.

Untranslated Charged Attack set:

2-PC: 15% Anemo DMG Bonus

4-PC: After performing a Charged Attack, Normal Attack Speed is increased by 10%. Additionally, Normal, Charged, and Plunging Attack damage is increased by 30% for 10 seconds.

Both of these artifacts are set to launch during the game's 3.3 update, though where their domain will be located is currently unknown. It's likely that they will be added in an area expansion to Sumeru, which is set to launch during the same update. These artifacts will greatly benefit the upcoming character Scaramouche, who is set to release as an Anemo main DPS character during the update, with his unique Normal and Charged Attacks gaining a ton of damage from the set bonus.

A new free 4-star weapon will also be released during this update, and it is currently known as Kasabouzu. This sword will provide 510 Base Attack at level 90 and 165 Elemental Mastery, making it a great choice for characters like Kazuha. The effect of this weapon is still quite uncertain, as translations haven't exactly clarified what it does. Here's what's known so far:

When the wielder of this sword strikes an enemy, it will mark the enemy with the Fright effect, which increases the damage dealt to the foe. This effect lasts for an unknown amount of time, but if the target dies during its effects, the cooldown on application will immediately be reset.

This weapon looks to be a mixture of a support weapon and a damage weapon, and it remains to be seen exactly how it will be used in-game. Still, given that it is a free 4-star sword, fans will be able to acquire it from an upcoming event, making building it much easier.

Genshin Impact 3.3 leaks have revealed a ton of information about the game's next update.

