Baizhu, Kaveh, and Genshin Impact 3.6 release date speculation: Everything leaked so far

There are already several Genshin Impact 3.6 leaks, even though Version 3.5 is yet to debut. Such leaks usually cover Baizhu, Kaveh, and other topics related to those characters. There is no guarantee that these rumors are 100% accurate, even outside the usual "subject to change" disclosures.

The current speculated release date for Genshin Impact 3.6 is April 12, 2023, for the following reasons:

Modern Version Updates tend to last 42 days.

Version 3.5 is rumored to start on March 1, 2023.

Adding 42 days to March 1, 2023, gives players April 12, 2023.

Keep in mind that April 12, 2023, is just the estimated date, as HoYoverse hasn't confirmed anything yet.

Genshin Impact 3.6 leak round up (Baizhu, Kaveh, and more)

Here is a quick rundown of the current Genshin Impact 3.6 leaks:

Baizhu has been commonly stated to be playable in this update by leakers like Uncle Lu.

There is another new playable character planned for this update.

Kaveh is commonly speculated to be playable in this update, with a few leakers (like Tao) stating that he will be pullable.

There aren't any gameplay videos or screenshots for these leaks.

Keep in mind that Uncle Lu's original leaks were mostly accurate, such as:

Nahida was in 3.2

Wanderer was in 3.3

Alhaitham was in 3.4 (although this leak came after an original one that was wrong about there being no 5-star characters in this update)

Dehya will be in 3.5

Thus, it's logical to assume that Baizhu will be in Genshin Impact 3.6. It is unknown which phase of the update will feature him or Kaveh. If either of them is in the first banner, their release date would be around April 12, 2023. Furthermore, May 3, 2023, would be the expected date for the second phase of Event Wishes.

Baizhu leaks

This old deleted Tweet contains some relevant information (Image via @WaffelGI)

It was known by late October 2022 that Baizhu would have a censored outfit in the Chinese version of Genshin Impact 3.6. There is also some code to signal that this old leak is true, based on the following:

"Avatar_Male_Catalyst_BaizhuerCostumeWic"

Note that characters with censored outfits, like Mona, also include the "Wic" part at the end of their file names. Thus, it's likely that this old fan-favorite Dendro character will also receive an alternate outfit.

It is currently unknown what that skin might look like in the game. There are several kit leaks for Baizhu in Genshin Impact 3.6, but none are credible, and a few even contradict one another.

At the very least, players know he's a Dendro Catalyst user.

Kaveh leaks

Kaveh has been leaked to be a Dendro Claymore 4-star character, according to current Genshin Impact 3.6 rumors. Like Baizhu, there aren't any credible leaks regarding his moveset. Some NGA posts claim that he will be a good support for Alhaitham as he can increase Normal Attack Speed, yet there is no concrete evidence.

Travelers should wait until the 3.6 beta starts. That is when the gameplay videos will start leaking, along with full-text documentation of what each ability does and other information like Ascension Materials. Not to mention, those leaks will confirm if Kaveh will even be playable in this Version Update or not.

