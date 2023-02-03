Genshin Impact 3.6 leaks: Two new artifact sets, Baizhu and Kaveh kits revealed

Genshin Impact 3.6 is over a month away from being officially released on the global servers. However, players are hyped about releasing two new characters on the roster, with one being the long-awaited Baizhu from Liyue and the other being Kaveh from Sumeru.

Players will get two new characters alongside several reruns to summarize the upcoming update. Amongst the new regions, there seems to have been a slight change in plans, as reputed sources hint at releasing a further Liyue expansion instead of Sumeru.

The following article lists everything from the new artifact set in Genshin Impact 3.6, alongside kits from both Baizhu and Kaveh. Looking at some of the recent leaks, it seems that HoYoverse had more plans for some of the existing regions before releasing Fontaine.

Disclaimer: This article is based on leaks, as the final release is subject to change. Readers should take everything mentioned here with a grain of salt.

Additional leaks reveal more information on Baizhu, Kaveh, and new artifacts in Genshin Impact 3.6

1) New artifacts

With the release of a new version, HoYoverse will be adding two new artifacts to the game for players to make use of. While many claim that these leaked artifacts are meant for either Baizhu or Dehya, nothing has been revealed regarding their 2-set or 4-set piece bonuses.

Based on these designs alone, it's difficult to predict which characters or elements these artifacts will cater to. Nevertheless, players can expect a brand new artifact domain within the leaked region of Liyue, which will be located on top of Bishui Plain.

2) Baizhu's kit

Baizhu will be released as a Catalyst user of the Dendro element. He made his very first appearance way back in Genshin Impact 1.1's Archon Quest Chapter 1. Since then, players have been eagerly waiting for new information on the Liyue-based pharmacist. Thankfully, there have been a few leaks from the community that will certainly get fans excited.

To start, the recent leaks have worn off any speculation of Baizhu being a healer. Instead, players can expect the Dendro Catalyst user to be a shielder for the entire party. His Elemental Skill will have a hold and tap version, with his passives converting total ATK to EM (Elemental Mastery).

Most of Baizhu's attack animations seem to involve his pet snake, which is why players can expect to see a unique form of regular attacks, alongside his Elemental Skill and Burst.

3) Kaveh's kit

Kaveh made an official appearance in the Sumeru Archon Quest of the 3.2 update. He appears to be a tall male and is speculated to be a Dendro Claymore user. The most recent leaks have revealed information about his Normal Attacks, Elemental Skill, and Burst.

Kaveh's regular attacks have been leaked to be using a "box," alongside his Burst using this same "box" to create a domain. As strange as it may sound, players should wait for official confirmation in the form of in-game beta gameplay.

4) New location

Instead of a new desert region in Sumeru, recent leaks suggest that the upcoming part of Genshin Impact 3.6 will be Chenyu Vale that's located on top of the Bishui Plain.

With the release of Baizhu in the next Genshin Impact update alongside Shenhe's likely rerun, many leakers feels that Liyue's new region has the greatest chance of arriving in-game at this point.

