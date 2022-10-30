Genshin Impact Nahida banner weapons, 4-stars and release time for all servers

Nahida, the brand new Dendro Archon, is set for release within Genshin Impact in a few days time. However, along with Nahida, there will be a dedicated weapon banner featuring the signature weapon for Dendro Archon as well as the associated rerun character.

Hence, in this article, the content and release time for the weapon banner for all concerned regions has been provided. Along with that, the four-star units that will be present in the Nahida banner will also be provided.

It is vital to remember that four-star units are as important as the featured five-star units in Genshin Impact. Good four-stars make pulling into a banner quite worthwhile for most players.

Full details regarding Nahida's weapon banner and more in Genshin Impact

Before proceeding any further, it is first important to provide a list of weapons that will be released along with Nahida's banner in Genshin Impact. The weapons are as follows:

A Thousand Floating Dreams

Thundering Pulse

Among these, A Thousand Floating Dreams is the signature weapon for Nahida. This will be an Elemental Mastery based weapon, which is quite understandable considering the fact that the Dendro element itself relies on the aforementioned aspect.

In any case, this weapon looks extremely powerful and in case fans are willing to ensure that Nahida works optimally, they should try pulling for the same. The weapon banner, however, will not end here as Thundering Pulse will also be present.

This is the signature weapon for Yoimiya, who will be getting a rerun alongside Nahida alongside version 3.2 of Genshin Impact. Thundering Pulse is arguably one of the best bow in the entire game and even though Yoimiya uses it, the weapon can function with a lot of other units.

Four-star units in Nahida's Banner

Thus, with the weapon banner out of the way, it is now time to focus on the 4-star units in Nahida's banner. Unfortunately, HoYoverse has not provided anything official on the same, but as per leaks, the following characters will feature alongside Nahida:

Bennett

Noelle

Razor

Among these units, Noelle and Razor are not that good, but Bennett is arguably one of the best in the game and a must-have for any player. Hence, beginners who still do not have Bennett will benefit massively from Nahida's banner.

The best thing about Bennett is that the damage boost he provides works with almost every character in the entire game. Therefore, players can never go wrong by building this unit within the game as of now.

With the four-star units discussed, it is now time to focus on the release time.

Release time across all regions for Nahida's banner

Nahida's banner will come out on November 2, 2022 across the world. Initially a maintenance will begin at around 6:00 AM (UTC+8) and will continue for around five hours.

The timings of the update in every major region are as follows:

Pacific Daylight Time: 8:00 PM

Central Daylight Time: 10:00 PM

Central European Summer Time: 5:00 AM

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 AM

Korean Standard Time: 12:00 PM

These are the times when the banners will go live. However, there are moments when the maintenance might get extended, leading to the release timings getting delayed in Genshin Impact.

