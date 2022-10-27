Best Yoimiya build in Genshin Impact: Artifacts, weapons, and talents

Genshin Impact 3.2 livestream has announced Yoimiya's rerun for the upcoming banners. Based on the official announcement, she will have a second rerun in the first half of the 3.2 update.

The 5-star Inazuman character was initially released in version 2.0 update. Yoimiya is an excellent Pyro DPS with mastery over bow weapons. She excels at single-target enemies and relies on her Elemental Skill to deal maximum damage.

Despite having so many meta Pyro DPS characters in the game, Yoimiya has managed to create her own niche. Given below is a detailed guide on how players can build the character in Genshin Impact 3.2 update.

Genshin Impact: Best builds, artifacts, weapons for Yoimiya in 3.2 update

Genshin Impact officials have announced that 3.2 banners will feature Yoimiya and Nahida alongside the patch release. The former will appear in the first half and her rate-up banner, Tapestry of Golden Flames, will include the following 4-stars:

Noelle

Bennett

Razor

Yoimiya's primary source of damage comes from her Elemental Skill. When cast, it infuses her normal attacks with Pyro to deal burn damage to opponents. Hence, players should prioritize leveling up her talents in this order:

Normal attack Elemental Skill Elemental Burst

Best artifacts for Yoimiya in Genshin Impact 3.2

Best artifacts to use for Yoimiya (Image via Genshin Impact)

In the current version, players can farm for various artifact sets to build Yoimiya. Here is a list of four-piece sets that are great options for her:

Shimenawa’s Reminiscence

Crimson Witch of Flames

Echoes of an Offering

Generally, the four-piece set of Shimenawa's Reminiscence is considered the best-in-slot artifact set for Yoimiya. The bonus effect provides a massive boost to the Elemental Skill damage and increases her overall DPS potential.

The Crimson Witch of Flames is her second best-in-slot artifact set. Its bonus effects massively increase reaction-based damage. Furthermore, the recent addition of more artifact strongboxes has made it easier for newer players to farm this artifact set.

Lastly, Yoimiya can take great advantage of the Echoes of an Offering bonus effect. However, high ping can massively affect her performance and reduce her DPS potential. Hence, this is only recommended for players with consistent low pings.

Best weapons for Yoimiya to wield

Best weapons to use for Yoimiya (Image via Genshin Impact)

Players building their Yoimiya should look for weapons with Crit Rate/DMG or ATK% secondary stats. Here is a list of 5-star weapons that she can use:

Thundering Pulse

Aqua Simulacra

Skyward Harp

Polar Star

Amos Bow

It is no surprise that Yoimiya's signature weapon, Thundering Pulse, made it to the list. Although it is tailor-made for her, she is pretty flexible with her weapons. F2P players or light spenders can opt for the following 4-star weapons for Yoimiya:

Rust

Hamayumi

Both of these bow weapons have ATK% as secondary stats and provide similar buffs to the wielder.

Players can also take a look at this excellent YouTube video that will guide them with building Yoimiya.

Poll : 0 votes