Genshin Impact Yoimiya materials: Ascension and talent resources guide

Official announcements in the Genshin Impact 3.2 Special Program have revealed Yoimiya's rerun in THE upcoming 3.2 banners. This will be Yoimiya's second rerun and will be dropped in the first half of the patch 3.2 update.

Yoimiya is an Inazuman 5-star character with mastery over Bow weapons. She is an excellent single-target DPS, who uses her Elemental Skill as the primary source of dealing damage. Yoimiya's rate-up banner is scheduled to drop on November 2, 2022, alongside the new patch release. All of her ascension resources are readily available in Tevyat. Here is everything that players need to know about her ascension and talent level-up materials in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact: Farming guide to Yoimiya's ascension and talent level-up materials

With a week left for patch 3.2, Genshin Impact fans should have enough time to pre-farm most of the materials for Yoimiya. Originating from Inazuma, most of her ascension and talent level-up materials can be plentily found in the same region. Given below are some details about Yoimiya's farming resources.

Pyro Hypostasis

Players can farm two ascension materials from Pyro Hypostasis (Image via Genshin Impact)

Players will need to defeat Pyro Hypostasis to collect various ascension materials for Yoimiya. The drop rewards from beating this boss include Smoldering Pearls and Agnidus Agate gemstones. For max ascension, Yoimiya will need to collect 46 Smoldering Pearls.

Here is a list of Agnidus Agate fragments that players will need to ascend Yoimiya to level 90:

Agnidus Agate Sliver x 1

Agnidus Agate Fragments x 9

Agnidus Agate Chunks x 9

Agnidus Agate Gemstones x 6

Naku Weed

For Local Specialties, Yoimiya will need 168 Naku Weeds for her max ascension. Naku Weeds tend to grow in places with a high Electro concentration. For a visual guide with an efficient farming route, players can watch the excellent video embedded above. Once harvested, the Naku Weeds will take 48 hours to respawn.

Players can also purchase Naku Weed from the NPC shops in Inazuma and Port Ormose (Sumeru). A total of 10 Naku Weeds can be bought by spending 10,000 Mora. Additionally, the flower can also be grown in the Serenitea Pot.

Common drop from Sawachurls

Track their spawn locations with the Adventurer's Book (Image via Genshin Impact)

Genshin Impact players will need to farm a large number of scrolls that are dropped by Sawachurls. These enemies are found commonly all over Tevyat and also have a decent drop rate. Here is a chart showcasing all the scrolls needed for max ascension and maxing out talent levels:

Common Drops from Sawachurl Needed for Ascension Needed for Talent Levels Divining Scroll 18 18 Sealed Scroll 30 66 Forbidden Curse Scroll 36 93

The coloum "Needed for Talent Levels" showcases the total amount needed to max out all three talents of Yoimiya.

Transience talent books

Farm these from Inazuma talent domain (Image via Genshin Impact)

Yoimiya will need Transience talent books from the Violet Court domain to boost her talent levels. To max out one of her talents, Nahida will need the following talent books:

Teaching of Transience x 3

Guide to Transience x 21

Philosophies of Transience x 38

It should also be noted that Yoimiya will need a Crown of Insight to max out her talent levels. Players will need a total of 3 Crowns of Insights to max out all three of her talents. These limited items can be collected from Sacred Sakura, Tree of Dreams, and certain time-limited events.

Weekly boss materials

Finally, Yoimiya will need 18 weekly drop materials to level up her talent levels. To be exact, she will require Dragon Lord’s Crown from Azhdaha's trounce domain.

