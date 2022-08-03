Best Yoimiya build for Genshin Impact: Artifacts, weapons and team comps

Genshin Impact is halfway done with patch 2.8, and the Phase II banner features a solo rerun of Yoimiya. This will be the second rerun of the fan-favorite Pyro technician.

Yoimiya has been one of the best 5-star Pyro DPS characters on the roster. With Crit-Rate as her ascension stat and mastery over bow weapons, her kit allows her to deal massive damage from a distance. She is particularly effective against single-target enemies as well.

Many fans would love to summon her for her kit as well as her personality. The following article will guide players on how to build Yoimiya.

Genshin Impact 2.8: Best artifact, weapon, and team comps for Yoimiya

Yoimiya has returned to feature banners in Genshin Impact's current version of 2.8, right after the rate-up banner of Kazuha, Klee, and Shikanoin Heizou. Yoimiya has proven herself worthy of being called one of the best Pyro bow-users in Genshin Impact.

She is an excellent main DPS with a massive damage output against single-target enemies through her normal attacks. Before going through the best artifacts, weapons, and team comps, here is a quick rundown of her abilities:

Elemental Skill - Infuses her normal attacks with Pyro to deal increased Pyro DMG.

Elemental Burst - Jumps into the air to deal AoE Pyro damage and marks one enemy with Aurora Blaze. Aurora Blaze will cause marked enemies to explode when party members attack it.

A1 Passive - During her Elemental Skill, her passive increases her normal attack's Pyro attack.

A4 Passive - When her Elemental Burst is cast, all party members excluding her receive a 10% increase in ATK.

Best artifacts

Best artifacts to use for Yoimiya (Image via Genshin Impact)

Here are some of the best artifact sets that fans can farm for Yoimiya:

Shimenawa's Reminiscence

Crimson Witch of Flames

The Shimenawa artifact set provides more attacks and increases Yoimiya's normal attacks when Elemental Skill is the case. However, casting Elemental Skill also foregoes 15 Energy Costs which will decrease the uptime on her Elemental Burst. Similarly, the Crimson set is the best set to build Yoimiya for vape or overload teams.

Best weapons

Best weapons to use for Yoimiya (Image via Genshin Impact)

For Yoimiya, fans should aim for weapons with ATK% or Crit stats to increase her damage output. There are several 5-star and 4-star options in Genshin Impact that are both free and gacha weapons. Here is a list of all the best 5-star weapons for Yoimiya:

Thundering Pulse

Aqua Simulacra

Skyward Harp

Polar Star

Amos Bow

Here is a list of all 4-star bows that best suit Yoimiya:

Rust

Hamayumi

Hamayumi is an F2P Inazuman weapon that players can craft after acquiring its blueprint from a hidden Inazuma World Quest.

Best team compositions

Yoimiya is extremely flexible with her team compositions. As the main DPS, she shines the brightest as the star of the show, looking for off-field supports that will maximize her single-target potential and utilize her capabilities as a normal attack DPS. Here are all the best team compositions that fans should focus on:

Vaporize Teams: Xingiqu or Yelan

Overload Teams: Fischl or Beidou

Yunjin NA Carry: Yunjin + Flex spots

These are the most sought after team comps for Yoimiya, where the vacant spots can be filled with flex characters such as Zhongli, Raiden, Venti, or support characters such as Kazuha or Bennett.

