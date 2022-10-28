A Thousand Floating Winds in Genshin Impact: Nahida’s signature weapon stats

A Thousand Floating Winds will be a new 5-star Catalyst introduced in Genshin Impact 3.2. It will debut in the Epitome Invocation that runs alongside Nahida's banner, which will happen in the first phase of that update.

Naturally, some Travelers will be curious to find out more about this weapon, especially since HoYoverse hasn't officially revealed its stats or effects in the Special Program. The content shown below comes from the latest Genshin Impact leaks.

Keep in mind that specific numbers related to its stats and effect are subject to change once the weapon is summonable in Version 3.2.

Everything you need to know about A Thousand Floating Winds in Genshin Impact

The latest Genshin Impact leaks reveal that A Thousand Floating Dreams has a maximum ATK stat of 541.83 at Level 90. Similarly, its substat is Elemental Mastery, and its value is 264.61 at Level 90. For reference, this weapon has the highest Elemental Mastery stat out of any Catalyst in the game right now.

Its release date is November 2, 2022, and it will become unavailable to pull once the second phase of Genshin Impact 3.2 begins.

Nahida will have good synergy with her signature weapon (Image via HoYoverse)

A Thousand Floating Dreams' leaked effect is:

"Party members other than the equipping character will provide the equipping character with buffs based on whether their Elemental Type is the same as the latter or not. If their Elemental Types are the same, increase Elemental Mastery by 32/40/48/56/64. If not, increase the equipping character's DMG Bonus from their Elemental Type by 10/14/18/22/26%. Each of the aforementioned effects can have up to 3 stacks. Additionally, all nearby party members other than the equipping character will have their Elemental Mastery increased by 40/42/44/46/48. Multiple such effects from multiple such weapons can stack."

The different numbers followed by slashes in that effect represent different Refinement Levels. The first number is R1, the second number is R2, and so on and so forth, with the final one being R5.

Travelers will need to get additional copies of A Thousand Floating Dreams in order to raise its Refinement Level. This weapon is only available to pull on banners that feature it, such as the one in Genshin Impact 3.2.

Ascension Materials

Here are the leaked Ascension Materials for Nahida's signature weapon in Genshin Impact 3.2:

5 x Oasis Garden's Reminiscence

14 x Oasis Garden's Kindness

14 x Oasis Garden's Mourning

6 x Oasis Garden's Truth

23 x Damaged Prism

27 x Turbid Prism

41 x Radiant Prism

15 x Fungal Spores

23 x Luminescent Pollen

27 x Crystalline Cyst Dust

225,000 Mora

Here is how Travelers can farm these Ascension Materials:

Oasis Garden items come from Tower of Abject Pride on Tuesday, Friday, and Sunday

The Prism items come from defeated Primal Constructs

Fungal Spores, Luminescent Pollen, and Crystalline Cyst Dust comes from Fungi enemies

It's worth noting that the Fungi enemies don't have to be Activated or Scorched to obtain the Fungal Spores, Luminescent Pollen, or Crystalline Cyst Dust. All of the previously listed items sans Mora can also be crafted to their higher-leveled counterparts via Alchemy.

