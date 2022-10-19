Genshin Impact Pity and Soft Pity guide for Nahida and A Thousand Floating Dreams

Genshin Impact 3.2 will introduce Nahida and A Thousand Floating Dreams. Thus, some players might want a refresher on Pity, Soft Pity, and Hard Pity. All three of those terms are related to the same concept, but there are some important distinctions to make. More specifically:

Soft Pity: An increased chance to get a 5-star character or weapon

An increased chance to get a 5-star character or weapon Hard Pity: The player is guaranteed to get a 5-star character or weapon

The specific number of when these two types of Pity happen depends on the banner the player uses. Character-specific banners have a higher threshold than Epitome Invocation.

Nahida and A Thousand Floating Dreams will be on two separate banners, so that distinction is quite important to know.

Understanding Pity for Nahida in Genshin Impact 3.2

A visualization of a character banner using Nilou's recent Event Wish in Genshin Impact 3.1 as an example (Image via Paimon.moe)

Genshin Impact is a gacha game with plenty of luck factored into how likely a player can pull a specific character. However, the Pity System exists to guarantee that you will get a 5-star character by a certain number of pulls. Based on the data from Paimon.moe, the relevant stats to keep in mind are:

Soft Pity: Begins at the 74th pull

Begins at the 74th pull Hard Pity: Happens at the 90th pull

Remember, Soft Pity merely increases the chance that you will pull a 5-star character. The odds of pulling one increase exponentially until you're guaranteed one by your 90th pull.

That 90th pull is known as Hard Pity. However, it's vital to mention that you're not necessarily guaranteed Nahida by then. Depending on your previous banner history, it's possible that you will only have a 50% chance of getting her.

If you don't get Nahida, then you will have to spend up to another 90 pulls to get her. Don't worry about failing a 50:50. This means you're guaranteed the featured 5-star character the next time you're supposed to obtain a 5-star character, which of course, ties back to the previous Pity discussion.

Understanding Pity for A Thousand Floating Dreams in Genshin Impact 3.2

The data is a little different for an Epitome Invocation in Genshin Impact (Image via HoYoverse)

The weapon banner for A Thousand Floating Dreams follows a similar principle to obtaining Nahida, except with different numbers. Soft Pity and Hard Pity still exist, this time the numbers are:

Soft Pity: 63

63 Hard Pity: 80

There are some differences to note when it comes to Epitome Invocation versus an ordinary character banner. For starters, the percentage of getting one of the featured 5-stars is 75% rather than 50%. That means Travelers have a 75% chance to obtain either A Thousand Floating Dreams or the other featured 5-star weapon.

That's where the next part comes into play: Epitomized Path. Using that feature will make it so you are eventually guaranteed to get the 5-star weapon you want (A Thousand Floating Dreams, in this case) if you continually fail to get it beforehand.

Both Nahida and A Thousand Floating Dreams will be obtainable in Genshin Impact 3.2. Best of luck to those going for them.

