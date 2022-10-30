Best weapons and artifacts for Yoimiya in Genshin Impact 3.2 patch

Over the past few months, HoYoverse has built up excitement and expectations within the Genshin Impact community regarding Nahida. However, there will be another 5-star character alongside her, who is one of the best damage dealers currently in the game. Her name is Yoimiya, and she wields the Pyro vision and a Bow.

Introduced in the famous 2.0 update, Yoimiya was often overlooked by many during her debut since the Electro Archon followed her at the time. However, as the days went by, her potential was recognized among the community, making her immensely powerful with the correct weapons, artifacts, and teams.

A couple of months after her rerun, HoYoverse is granting everyone another chance on November 2, to get the Pyro Archer alongside Dendro Archon. The following article will guide you through the best artifacts and weapons.

How to build Yoimiya with the correct artifacts and weapons in Genshin Impact 3.2 (2022)

1) Weapons

Yoimiya's signature weapon is the 5-star Thundering Pulse, which can only be acquired via gacha. However, you will be pleased to know that she can be powerful even with F2P weapons. Gears such as Hamayumi from Inazuma or Rust from gacha are prime examples of potent weapons for Yoimiya.

Rust stats at level 80 (Image via Genshin Impact)

For Inazuma's Bow, you will need to deliver three mysterious Conches to Takashi for seven days. While this is a much more guaranteed way to get a weapon, Rust is unfortunately locked behind gacha. Stocking up on enough primogems for one banner has a chance to drop either a 4-star character or weapon.

Location to acquire the Hamayumi Bow in Inazuma (Image via Genshin Impact)

Both Hamayumi and Rust can amplify Yoimiya's standard attack damage numbers, as her skills are entirely based on arrows she shoots, rather than her elemental burst. Among other craftable Bows, Prototype Crescent stands out because of its ATK bumps. However, Hamayumi can create more significant damage numbers at Refinement 5.

2) Artifacts

While Sumeru introduced many new sets for different characters, classic artifacts such as Shimenawa, Lavawalker, and even the Crimson Witch still stand true to their names. For Yoimiya, either one of the sets mentioned above can work. However, similar to many artifact sets, there are conditions that you must meet for perfect builds.

Yoimiya with the Shimenawa's Reminiscence 4-pc (Image via Genshin Impact)

Yoimiya's true potential relies very much on a 4-pc Shimenawa's Reminiscence set, which can be found on Yashiori Island. However, this set requires Yoimiya to have at least 15 or more energy in her burst. Since her kit is based on regular attacks, you won't ever have to use elemental bursts while using this set.

Momiji-Dyed Court Domain for Shimenawa and Emblem set (Image via Genshin Impact)

For a more precise idea, Shimenawa's Reminiscence gives the following buff to the user:

When casting an Elemental Skill, if the character has 15 or more Energy, they lose 15 Energy and Normal/Charged/Plunging Attack DMG is increased by 50% for 10s. This effect will not trigger again during that duration.

Pairing this with the likes of Raiden, Yelan, Xinqiu, and even Fischl will be beneficial for the Shimenawa 4-pc set. However, since Crimson 4-pc increases the base elemental reaction damage tied to Pyro, it's another viable option for EM (elemental mastery) builds.

Poll : 0 votes