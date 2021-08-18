Is La Signora coming to Genshin Impact 2.1 as a weekly boss? Everything leaked so far

There seems to be some strong evidence that La Signora is going to be a weekly boss in Genshin Impact 2.1, thanks to some recent leaks.

There had been rumors of La Signora being a boss in Inazuma, and recent video footage has confirmed those suspicions.

Another Fatui harbinger, Childe, was a weekly boss introduced in the Liyue Archon Quest, so it's not unheard of that La Signora can be a weekly boss introduced via the Inazuma Archon Quest.

Some leaks also suggest that La Signora will drop some unique materials that future characters will need. Apparently, Baal, Aloy, Kokomi, and Sara will require some of these materials to ascend in Genshin Impact.

Interestingly, several YouTube videos on the La Signora boss fight were taken down by miHoYo, which gives credence to the credibility of these leaks.

Genshin Impact 2.1 leaks: La Signora as a weekly boss

// genshin leaks



look at the whole signora boss fight gameplay I found on bilibili omg pic.twitter.com/vkpXkkKtvg — mayᵕ̈ (@adoreayaka) August 8, 2021

The boss fight is obviously unfinished, as La Signora's name isn't displayed here. However, it still gives Genshin Impact players a good idea of how the La Signora boss fight is going to go in-game.

The fight shown in the tweet above showcases some of La Signora's mechanics. She, unsurprisingly, uses the Cryo element in battle.

La Signora also seems to have a shield similar to other Genshin Impact enemies, which can shoot some icicle projectiles toward the player.

There are also some crystals around the arena which warm up the player. Otherwise, players will freeze as if they're in Dragonspine, so it should be a familiar mechanic for players who have fought the Cryo Hypostasis before.

La Signora also has a second stage, where she seems to utilize the Pyro element. Unfortunately, the tweet cuts off early on in this fight.

La Signora as a Weekly Boss in Genshin Impact

Baal and Kokomi require some unique materials from La Signora (Image via DevilTakoyaki)

Ideally, Weekly Bosses need to drop something to make them worth a player's time. In La Signora's case, she will drop some Ascension materials for Aloy, Baal, Kokomi, and Kujou Sara.

Genshin Impact players will need 18 of either material to fully ascend one of these characters, which would only be possible if La Signora was a weekly boss in the same vein that Childe is in the current version of Genshin Impact.

Childe drops materials for Albedo, himself, Diona, Ganyu, Hu Tao, Rosaria, Xinyan, Xiao, and Zhongli.

Hence, it's likely that La Signora's materials will be used more than the four currently known characters who utilize it.

Fighting La Signora

La Signora - Weekly Boss.



Spoiler \ Leak pic.twitter.com/yYqix2lmPP — Genshin & More (@WorldOfTeyvat) August 8, 2021

Logically, Genshin Impact players will unlock La Signora as a weekly boss if they progress far enough in the Archon Quest within Inazuma. They won't be able to farm the materials for the aforementioned characters until then.

Based on current Genshin Impact leaks, La Signora will be a weekly boss in the 2.1 update (as that's also when some of those playable characters will be released).

Otherwise, it wouldn't make sense to release some characters who require a boss's materials if the boss, herself, isn't available.

Of course, all of this is based on recent leaks. As usual, it is subject to change.

