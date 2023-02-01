Genshin Impact 3.6 leaks: Baizhu kit, reruns, and everything expected

Genshin Impact is steadily going through all of its updates in Sumeru, with one more location scheduled to be released before Fontaine. Players worldwide can expect lots of new content starting with events, characters, new weapons, artifacts, and multiple reruns.

Hence, similar to multiple major updates in the past, it seems that the upcoming two updates have been leaked in the community. Version 3.6 could be considered to be the next big update in Sumeru, as there have been interesting information regarding the version in the community.

Disclaimer: This article is based on leaks and final releases are subject to change. Readers should take everything mentioned here with a grain of salt.

Genshin Impact leaks hint at Baizhu kit, possible reruns, and more in v3.6

1) Baizhu kit

Baizhu is one of the oldest introduced characters in the game, who first made his appearance during Archon Quest Chapter I in Liyue. Players have been awaiting the Dendro pharmacist to appear as a playable character ever since, as HoYoverse has since released two major regions.

Baizhu in-game model (Image via Genshin Impact)

He appears to be a tall male with a pet snake around his neck. Reputed leaks claim that Baizhu's elemental skill creates a Snake Shield around players, which can be assumed to deal Dendro damage to enemies that come into contact with it. However, his elemental burst is said to summon a Snake, details of which haven't been revealed yet.

Snake around Baizhu's neck (Image via Genshin Impact)

Another leak came with Uncle LW, where they confirmed that Baizhu reportedly does not heal his party members in any way. Aside from wielding the Dendro element and being a 5-star, he will also wield a Catalyst as a weapon.

2) Reruns

Among the 5-star reruns, players can expect Nahida and Nilou to appear next in version 3.6. This has been speculated based on previous reruns in the game, where Archon only appeared in four patches after their release. Additionally, Raiden Shogun and Zhongli's rerun brought in two weekly bosses alongside them, which were La Signora and Azdaha.

Nahida and Nilou (Image via Genshin Impact)

Genshin Impact 3.6 is scheduled to release a brand new weekly boss as well, which will arrive in the form of a Dendro Dragon within the desert region.

3) New location

Genshin Impact 3.6 will introduce the final addition to the desert region within the Sumeru nation. This will be further added on top of the newly-released location, Desert of Hedramaveth.

The entrance to the weekly boss can be found after the update goes live, alongside the Statue of the Seven, chests, remaining Dendroculi, and World Quests.

4) Quest continuation

Aranara (Image via Genshin Impact)

Once v3.6 goes live, it seems that Aranara will have some additional roles to play in the player's journey. Additional leaks claim that Aranara from Sumeru's mainland will be featured in a possible main story or a World Quest.

5) Enemies

With the new region, players will find new foes as well. The names of some of the leaked enemies from the upcoming desert regions are as follows:

Anemo Hilichurl Ranger.

Hydro Hilichurl Ranger.

Abyss enemies with 4-star aura elements and shield.

Hydro Consecrated.

Dendro Consecrated.

Apep (trounce domain).

Additional enemies can be found with the final release of the v3.6.

