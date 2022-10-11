Genshin Impact Nilou banner 4-stars, release date, and weapons

Genshin Impact version 3.1 is fast approaching its second phase with new character banners and weapons. Travelers who have been patiently waiting for Nilou and Albedo will finally have the chance to pull for them in the next phase.

The upcoming Event Banner will feature Nilou as the new 5-star character along with Albedo, who will have his second rerun in the game. The weapon banner will also transition into a new one, promoting the new 5-star 'Key of Khaj-Nisut.'

Nilou and Albedo banner in Genshin Impact 3.1: 4-Stars revealed

Genshin Impact will introduce the second phase of version 3.1 on September 14 at 06:00 PM (UTC+8). The forthcoming Event Wish will feature both Nilou (Hydro) and Albedo (Geo) as 5-star characters.

Based on a recent announcement, the developer has said Nilou is from the new Hydro-Sword unit and is a supporting character. Travelers can check out the article here for more information regarding her skill kit. Meanwhile, Albedo is an old character in the game, and this will be his second rerun banner. His position is also that of a supporting character, which makes things even better with two Geo characters in the team.

Following are the featured 4-star characters alongside Nilou and Albedo who will be receiving a huge drop rate boost:

Xiangling (Pyro) Beidou (Electro) Barbara (Hydro)

Based on Nilou's talents, Barbara is the only compatible character in the next banner for the former's Bloom team. However, that does not mean that other featured units are useless.

Xiangling has always been the core component for any National Team in Genshin Impact and will continue to be so, while Beidou is a great Electro battery for Cyno (5-star Electro-Polearm) in his team.

Weapon banner in Genshin Impact 3.1 Phase 2

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



[Event Wish Duration]

10/14 18:00:00 - 11/01 14:59:59 (Server Time)



#GenshinImpact Event Wish "Epitome Invocation" - Boosted Drop Rate for Key of Khaj-Nisut (Sword) and Primordial Jade Cutter (Sword)![Event Wish Duration]10/14 18:00:00 - 11/01 14:59:59 (Server Time) Event Wish "Epitome Invocation" - Boosted Drop Rate for Key of Khaj-Nisut (Sword) and Primordial Jade Cutter (Sword)![Event Wish Duration]10/14 18:00:00 - 11/01 14:59:59 (Server Time)#GenshinImpact https://t.co/bAC2k7eH78

The new weapon banner will also be refreshed at the same time as the Nilou and Albedo banners, on September 14 at 06:00 PM (UTC+8) and will stay until November 1.

As mentioned in the official tweet above, the next 5-star weapons to feature are the Key of Khaj-Nisut and Primordial Jade Cutter. Both are sword-types and players will want to think twice before wishing for the weapon banner, considering the stats and passive skills of the Key of Khaj-Nisut are yet to be officially released.

A set of selected 4-star weapons will also receive a huge drop rate boost, such as:

Xiphos' Moonlight (Sword) Wandering Evenstar (Catalyst) Rainslasher (Claymore) Dragon's Bane (Polearm) Sacrificial Bow (Bow)

From the list above, Xiphos' Moonlight and Wandering Evenstar are brand new weapons that have not been officially announced. Travelers can use the Epitomized Path system to chart a course towards one promotional 5-star weapon – the Key of Khaj-Nisut or Primordial Jade Cutter. Hence, players are guaranteed to obtain their chosen sword within 240 pulls.

Genshin Impact players who wish to pull for Nilou or Albedo can begin farming for the two characters, as all of the materials have already been released in-game. Nilou's materials and their location can be seen in this guide here.

Poll : 0 votes