Genshin Impact web event guide for Dance of Gratitude: Get 40 primogems easily

Genshin Impact always hosts exclusive web events for new 5-star characters that are set to be added to the game.

Nilou is an upcoming 5-star Hydro character in Genshin Impact. As expected, she has received her own web event in the game, titled Dance of Gratitude.

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



>>Click to Take Part in Event<<

hoyo.link/9eIIBBAd



〓Event Duration〓

October 8, 12:00 – October 13, 23:59 (UTC+8)



During the event, players will need to read letters from a bulletin board and match them with gifts provided to Nilou. After completing this task, they will receive tons of free rewards, including 40 Primogems.

This article will guide players on how to open the web event and complete the puzzle.

Nilou's Dance of Gratitude run time in Genshin Impact, eligibility, how to participate, and more

Nilou's web event 'Dance of Gratitude' (Image via HoYoverse)

The new Genshin Impact web event, Dance of Gratitude, focuses on Nilou. It started on October 8, 2022, at 12:00 pm (UTC+8) and will be available until October 13, 2022, at 11:59 pm (UTC+8).

Players can click on this link to open the Dance of Gratitude web event.

Travelers are required to at least be at Adventure Rank 10 to participate. Once this eligibility is fulfilled, they will be granted access to the web event.

Click to view the bulletin board on the right side (Image via HoYoverse)

Dance of Gratitude starts with Travelers and Paimon having just witnessed Nilou's dance in Sumeru City.

The page will ask players to click on the bulletin board to view the messages for Nilou. There are four messages from the audience, and Paimon will ask players to collect them all and pass them on to Nilou.

One of the messages for Nilou (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact players can read the messages before sending them to Nilou. Closing the prompt box without reading them is also fine because they will have an opportunity to read them again later.

Players will have a brief interaction with Nilou before they are brought to the only puzzle in the web event.

Drag the letters to the correct gifts (Image via HoYoverse)

The puzzle requires players to drag the messages at the bottom of the screen to the corresponding gifts at the top of the table. Travelers can follow the numbers in the image above to complete the puzzle.

Liyue Specialty - Bottom Right Inazuman Specialty - Top Right Shawarma Wraps - Top Left Windwheel Aster - Bottom Left

All the rewards for the Nilou web event (Image via Hoyoverse)

Nilou will appear once again. After another short interaction, players will be able to claim the rewards, which will automatically be sent to their in-game mail within 5-10 minutes.

Here are all the rewards:

40 Primogems 3 Varunada Lazurite Fragment 2 Mystic Enhancement Ore 20000 Mora

Travelers can replay the event if they want. However, they should keep in mind that they won't get another reward if they complete the puzzle the second time.

Nilou will officially arrive in Genshin Impact on October 14, 2022, alongside with Albedo rerun banner. Players can start farming for her ascension materials by following this guide.

