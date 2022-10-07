Genshin Impact reveals Nilou: Elemental Skill, Burst, and abilities explained

Nilou is an upcoming 5-star Hydro character that is scheduled to be released in the second phase of Genshin Impact version 3.1. Players have less than a week to start farming for the star of the Zubayr Theater.

Before deciding whether they want to wish on Nilou's banner or not, players can learn more about her Normal Attack, Elemental Skill, and Elemental Burst from this article. It will definitely help Travelers who lack Primogems to make a decision before the arrival of Nilou's banner.

Genshin Impact: Nilou Normal Attack, Elemental Skill, Elemental Burst, and Passive Skill Revealed

Previously, Nilou was officially introduced as a supporting character in Genshin Impact, capable of changing certain Elemental Reactions' effects under specific conditions. Her Elemental Skill has two different movement sets, dealing Hydro damage and applying Wet to enemies, while her Elemental Burst deals AoE Hydro damage.

Normal Attack: Dance of Samser

Nilou's Normal Attack (Image via HoYoverse)

For Nilou's Normal Attack in Genshin Impact, she can only perform up to three consecutive sword attacks. Her Charged Attack will consume a small amount of Stamina to perform a twirling slash.

Elemental Skill: Dance of Haftkarsvar (Sword Dance)

Nilou's Elemental Skill in Genshin Impact will allow her to enter the Pirouette state, dealing Hydro damage to nearby enemies based on Nilou's Max HP.

While Nilou is in this Pirouette state, her Normal Attack and Elemental Skill will allow her to enter the Sword Dance and Whirling Steps stances, respectively.

Luminous Illusion on her third dance step (Image via HoYoverse)

For the Sword Dance stance, Nilou's third dance step will end the Pirouette state and unleashes a Luminous Illusion that deals Hydro damage to opponents it touches, with Nilou gaining the Lunar Prayer effect. This effect converts Nilou's three consecutive normal attacks into Sword Dance techniques, and her final hit will unleash a Luminous Illusion.

Elemental Skill: Dance of Haftkarsvar (Whirling Steps)

Whirling Water Wheel dealing AoE Hydro damage (Image via HoYoverse)

The second movement set for her Elemental Skill is Whirling Steps, and the difference is that this stance will unleash the Whirling Water Wheel that deals AoE Hydro damage and also creates a Tranquility Aura that follows the active character to apply Wet to opponents within an AoE.

In simpler terms, Sword Dance is a skill that only Nilou can benefit from as she needs to hit enemies to use Luminous Illusion. Whirling Steps benefits the entire team as the Tranquility Aura remains active even when switching characters.

Elemental Burst: Dance of Abzendegi: Distant Dreams, Listening Spring

Nilou's Burst AoE range (Image via HoYoverse)

Compared to Nilou's Elemental Skill, her Burst is much easier to understand. Nilou's Elemental Burst in Genshin Impact will cause a Lotus of Distant Waters to bloom, dealing AoE Hydro damage based on Nilou's max HP and applying the Lingering Aeon effect to all opponents hit by the Burst. After a few seconds, enemies that were affected by Lingering Aeon will take Hydro damage.

Passive Talent: Court of Dancing Petals

Dendro and Hydro characters in the team (Image via HoYoverse)

One of Nilou's passive talents in Genshin Impact is Court of Dancing Petals and can only be activated when all characters in the party are all Dendro or Hydro, and there is at least one Dendro character and one Hydro character in the party.

When these requirements are met, every time Nilou completes the third dance step of her Dance of Haftkarscar (Elemental Skill), it will grant all nearby characters with the Golden Chalice's Bounty for 30 seconds.

Characters with the Golden Chalice's Bounty effect will increase the Elemental Mastery of all nearby characters by 100 for 10 seconds whenever they are hit by Dendro attacks. This shows that Nilou fits better into Bloom team compositions as the exploded Dendro Cores will also deal Dendro damage to active characters.

Bountiful Cores will be created instead of Dendro Cores (Image via HoYoverse)

In addition, triggering Bloom's reaction will also create Bountiful Cores instead of Dendro Cores. Bountiful Core damage is considered damage dealt by Dendro Cores produced by Bloom in Genshin Impact.

The difference is that the former Cores will explode much quicker after being created, and also have a larger AoE when compared to the latter. However, it is important to note that Bountiful Cores cannot trigger Hyperbloom or Burgeon, and share an upper numerical limit with Dendro Cores.

Keep in mind that if the party does not meet the conditions for this passive talent, any existing Golden Chalice's Bounty effects will be removed. Genshin Impact players need to deploy only Dendro and Hydro characters in the team to activate this passive skill, which is considered to be Nilou's most important asset to maximize her damage output.

While Nilou is said to be a supporting character in Genshin Impact, her kits reveal that she is better as an on-field character, constantly dishing out Hydro damage and inflicting enemies with various effects.

