Stand at the door of the greatest hunter in Springvale: Genshin Impact Fecund Blessings gift location in The Afterparty

Genshin Impact's latest event, "Of Ballad and Brew" has recently unlocked all the Day 3 challenges that players can participate in to collect more handsome rewards.

The Fecund Blessing Day 3 challenge, The Afterparty, is similar to the previous two challenges. Once again, players will have to find the hidden location of the Fecund Hampers using the provided clues on the event page. Keep in mind that players will have to collect all gifts from Day 1 and Day 2 challenges to participate in the latest challenge. Here is everything players need to know to find the first Fecund Hamper of the Day 3 challenge in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact 3.1: Stand at the door of the greatest hunter in Springvale hamper location guide

Festival decorations near Springvale (Image via Genshin Impact)

Fecund Blessing is one of four activities or mini-events players can participate in during the on-going Mondstadt festival, Weinlesefest. It is a treasure hunt-inspired event where players will have to decipher the clues provided to them to find the location of the hidden Fecund Hamper in Genshin Impact.

Finding the exact location of the hidden Fecund Hamper can be tricky for some players. Hence, the mini-event has added a feature where once you are in close proximity to a hidden Fecund hamper, it will disclose its exact location using a chest icon on the mini-map.

Fecund Blessing's Day 3 challenge, The Afterparty, was recently unlocked. Given below are the clues provided during the event to find the first gift location.

Stand at the door of the greatest hunter in Springvale and head to the south! I have hidden my gift on a cliff. If you find it, it's all yours... There's some really good stuff in there!

The clue makes it obvious that the gift is hidden somewhere on a cliff located southside of Springvale village. However, players will need some guidance to find the exact location.

Location of first Fecund hamper (Image via Genshin Impact)

Teleport to Springvale's teleport waypoint and head southeast towards the marked location shown in the picture above. The exact location of the Fecund hamper can be seen right behind the windmill at the top of the cliff, as shown in the picture above. Players will receive the following rewards by opening the first Fecund hamper:

Shivada Jade Fragment x2

Mora x 20000

Shop Ornament: Welcome, Welcome!

Genshin Impact 3.1: Location of other Fecund hampers in Day 3 challenge

After successfully collecting the first Fecund hamper located in Springvale, players will want to gather the rest of the hampers. Players can check out the YouTube video above from KyonStiV, which will visually guide players to complete the The Afterparty challenge in the Fecund Blessing event.

Finding all 8 gift hampers by completing the Day 3 challenge will provide players with tons of Mora and other rewards. Doing so will increase the Festive Fever, which is required to collect the 4-star polearm and its refinement materials. Additionally, increasing Festive Fever rewards players with Primogems and other unique items.

