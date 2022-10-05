All 24 Fecund Blessings gift locations in Genshin Impact

As of October 5, Fecund Blessings has unlocked all three of its phases in Genshin Impact. With all the modes available to play, Travelers can find a total of 24 Fecund Hampers at various locations in Mondstadt.

Fecund Hampers are special treasure chests for the 'Of Ballads and Brews' event that provides players with various in-game rewards, including decorations for their shop in another game mode called Charity and Creativity. This article will reveal the location of all 24 Fecund Hampers in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact: All 24 Treasure Chests in Fecund Blessings Event

There are five main locations in Genshin Impact to search for the treasure chests that are required for the Fecund Blessings event: Springvale, Mondstadt City, Starfell Lake, Windrise, and Dawn Winery.

Springvale

Fecund Hamper behind the board (Image via HoYoverse)

The first treasure chest can be seen in front of the Cat's Tail Stall in Springvale, coincidentally at the spot where players begin the Fecund Blessings event.

Fecund Hamper behind the stage (Image via HoYoverse)

The second Fecund Hamper can be found between three barrels near the stage at the Wine Market in Genshin Impact's Springvale.

Fecund Hamper beside the small pond (Image via HoYoverse)

Not far from the previous location, head southeast until Genshin Impact players reach the Spring Fairy, which is a small pond beside a windmill. They will find the Fecund Hamper near this body of water.

Fecund Hamper beside Brook's house (Image via HoYoverse)

Near the pond, Genshin Impact players can go to Brook's house to find another treasure chest.

Fecund Hamper on top of a cliff (Image via HoYoverse)

Climb up a cliff south of the previous location to find another Fecund Blessing at the very top.

Fecund Hamper behind the fartherst house (Image via HoYoverse)

Continue south until Travelers reach the last house in Springvale on top of a cliff, and they will find a treasure chest on top of a cart just behind this house.

Fecund Hamper facing the waterfall (Image via HoYoverse)

Teleport to the Forsaken Rift domain and head north until Genshin Impact players reach the cliff near the waterfall, where they can see a hamper.

Mondstadt City

Fecund Hamper behind Cat's Tail Tavern (Image via HoYoverse)

There are many Fecund Hampers hidden in Mondstadt City, and gamers can start off their search there by finding the one behind Cat's Tail Tavern.

Fecund Hamper behind the souvenir shop (Image via HoYoverse)

On the opposite side of the Cat's Tail Tavern is a souvenir shop. Travelers must head behind it to find the next treasure chest.

Fecund Hamper behind Angel's Share Tavern (Image via HoYoverse)

Head to another bar called Angel's Share and Travelers will find another Fecund Hamper near the rear gate of the tavern.

Fecund Hamper near Guy (Image via HoYoverse)

Go straight from the Angel's Share tavern until players see the side gate of Mondstadt as well as an NPC named Guy. The treasure chest can be found on top of the cart near Guy.

Fecund Hamper behind Goth Hotel (Image via HoYoverse)

Teleport to the waypoint in Mondstadt City and turn around to see Goth Hotel. The Fecund Hamper can be found behind the hotel near a pair of tables and chairs.

Fecund Hamper on top of a windmill (Image via HoYoverse)

The next treasure chest is on top of a windmill that is located south of the Knights of Favonius Headquarters, and Genshin Impact players can reach this location by gliding down from the top of the headquarters or climbing to the windmill from below.

Fecund Hamper inside the library (Image via HoYoverse)

Teleport to the waypoint at the Knights of Favonius Headquarters and head inside the library to find the next treasure chest.

Fecund Hamper at the training ground (Image via HoYoverse)

Exit the Knights of Favonius Headquarters and head west into the training ground to find a Fecund Hamper chest near Ellin.

Fecund Hamper below Barbatos' statue (Image via HoYoverse)

From the previous location, head to the giant statue of Barbatos in front of the Cathedral to find the next treasure chest at his feet.

Fecund Hamper on top of the Cathedral (Image via HoYoverse)

Head northwest and climb to the top of the Cathedral to find another Fecund Blessing placed by Amber.

Fecund Hamper near Cider Lake (Image via HoYoverse)

Teleport to the waypoint outside of Mondstadt City and head northwest to Cider Lake to find a treasure chest from Timmie.

Starfell Lake

Fecund Hamper beside an old cart (Image via HoYoverse)

Teleport to the Statue of the Seven in Starfell Lake and head southwest to the old and battered cart. The Fecund Hamper can be found right beside the cart.

Fecund Hamper near an enemy camp (Image via HoYoverse)

Continue west of the previous location until they reach a lake and an enemy camp. It should be noted that Genshin Impact Travelers cannot claim the treasure chest during combat.

Windrise

Fecund Hamper behind the giant tree (Image via HoYoverse)

Teleport to Statue of the Seven in Windrise and head to the back of the giant tree to find the Fecund Blessing.

Fecund Hamper beside a red tent (Image via HoYoverse)

Continue to head southwest until Genshin Impact players reach the red adventurer's tent with a treasure chest beside it.

Dawn Winery

Fecund Hamper at the entrance of Dawn Winery (Image via HoYoverse)

Teleport to the Statue of the Seven northeast of Dawn Winery and head southwest to the main entrance of this winery to access the Fecund Blessing beside the cart.

Fecund Hamper south of Dawn Winery (Image via HoYoverse)

Head south until they reach a house with a treasure chest under the grapevine used for winemaking.

With all the Fecund Hampers located for the Fecund Blessings event, players will finally be able to decorate their shop from the Charity and Creativity event in Genshin Impact.

