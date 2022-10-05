How to get a secret Genshin Impact Luxurious chest at Valley of Dahri using Ruin Golem

Collecting treasure chests has always been one of the motives that get Genshin Impact players going in every version. In the 3.1 update, Sumeru Desert was released with tons of new undiscovered chests for Travelers to locate.

In the Valley of Dahri, a hidden route leads to an Electro monument puzzle and rewards gamers with a Luxurious Chest. This article will guide players to access the said route and complete the puzzle to obtain the prize.

Genshin Impact: How to unlock a hidden route in Valley of Dahri

The starting location of Afratu's Dilemma quest (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact players can start by looking for an Akademiya scholar east of the Statue of the Seven in the Valley of Dahri. Travelers can start Afratu's Dilemma quest by getting closer to the location above. Follow the quest navigation until they find a way into the robot and further inside the cave.

Use the beam cannon to destroy the rock and uncover a hidden route (Image via HoYoverse)

Break all Suda's Flow in the Ruin Golem to complete the quest and gain access to the cockpit. After taking control of the beam cannon, Genshin Impact players can aim the cannon at the various shining spots from Golem's eye. The most important one is in the image above, where the hidden route is behind the rock.

How to complete the Electro monuments puzzle for a Luxurious Chest

Entrance to the hidden route (Image via HoYoverse)

Now that the route has been discovered, Genshin Impact players can enter the area until they reach the locked Luxurious Chest. The puzzle here is to light up four Electro monuments by completing the Time-Trial Challenges.

Electro monument and Time-Trial Challenge on the right side (Image via HoYoverse)

Travelers can start with the challenge on the right side of the cave, where they need to collect 22 Dendro Particles within 100 seconds. Once the Time-Trial Challenge is completed, the Electro monument will be unlocked, and players can light it up using any Electro attack.

Electro monument and Time-Trial Challenge in the middle (Image via HoYoverse)

The Time-Trial Challenge in the middle of the cave is by defeating all spawned enemies within 75 seconds. The opponents are only Fungus, so players won't have too much of a problem completing it. Light up the Electro totem after completing the said challenge.

Electro monument and Time-Trial Challenge on the left side (Image via HoYoverse)

The last Time-Trial Challenge on the left is for Genshin Impact players to blow up five exploding barrels within 30 seconds. For this task, it is recommended to use a bow character as they can aim at each barrel faster than the melee character, in addition to the barrels spawned far from each other.

Activate the fourth totem to unlock the Luxurious Chest (Image via HoYoverse)

Once all three previous Electro monuments have been activated, the fourth totem beside the Luxurious Chest will automatically be unlocked, and players can attack it with Electro to activate it and unseal the Luxurious Chest.

For a simple puzzle, players can obtain 10 Primogems and various other rewards from the Luxurious Chest in Genshin Impact.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far