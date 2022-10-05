Genshin Impact Redcrest locations: Candace ascension materials farming spots

Genshin Impact players must gather Redcrests from Sumeru's desert if they want to ascend the new 4-star character Candace. These red fruits can be found exclusively in Sumeru's newly released desert region, though they are pretty abundant.

Finding them isn't difficult, as they grow on the plentiful cacti in the desert. Players will need plenty of these Redcrests to get their Candace to level 90, so they'll want to start farming as soon as possible.

Genshin Impact: Where to find Redcrests

Farming Redcrests in Genshin Impact isn't too tricky, as players need to pick them from the many cacti growing throughout Sumeru's desert. These thorny fruits can only be found in the new region, though the cacti are spread far and wide throughout the desert. Players can find the locations to gather these new fruits below:

These two maps cover all the areas where Redcrest fruits can be found. As players can see, a ton of these fruits are spread throughout Sumeru. With the desert portion of the region being so huge, fans will need to travel a long distance to pick up every Redcrest in the area. But it will be worth doing as Candace's ascensions increase her damage significantly.

Players can also find an interactive map linked above that will show the locations of the Redcrests in greater detail. Fans can zoom in to locate larger clusters of fruits and more precise locations to explore. Players will need to gather 168 of these fruits to ascend Candace to max level, and there are only 79 of them to pick up at once.

Players who want to max out their Candace will either need to wait a few days for their items to refresh or travel to other players' worlds to take their Redcrests. Either way, considering Candace's damage increases substantially based on her Max HP, players should prioritize leveling her up and unlocking her ascensions.

Other Candace ascension materials

To finish ascending Candace, players will need several other items, including Varunada Lazurite and Eremite Drops like Faded Red Satin, Silk, and Brocades. Players will also need to defeat the Algorithm of the Semi-Intransient Matrix of the Overseer Network.

This boss drops the Light Guiding Tetrahedrons that Candace will need to ascend to level 90. Fans will also want to ensure they level up her skills to improve her damage output and team value.

Players can also find a guide to building Candace here, allowing them to use their freshly leveled support to aid their teams in battle. Fans will want to equip Candace with the right artifacts and weapons to give her optimal rotations and damage output, and having the right set can make her a solid Hydro support unit.

Genshin Impact players can gather tons of Redcrests to ascend their Candace by following this guide.

