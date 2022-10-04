All 5 Glinting Component locations in Genshin Impact: Sumeru Desert Luxurious Chest guide

Genshin Impact's latest update has added a ton to the region of Sumeru, giving players a vast desert area to explore and tons of secrets to uncover. One of these secrets involves five Glinting Components that are scattered all over, which can be located for some amazing rewards.

These prizes include a Luxurious Chest, which is the highest-tier that fans can find in the game's world. These chests provide tons of Primogems, so they will want to make sure they track down all of these Glinting Components.

Players can find the locations of each of the components here, along with a short guide on how to pick them up.

Where to find all 5 Glinting Components in Sumeru in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact has tons of hidden treasures that players can find scattered throughout its massive world, and many of them are locked behind rare items that need to be collected to reveal the treasure. An example of these includes Sumeru's Glinting Components, of which there are five to collect.

Players will need to have a high Scarlet Sand Slate clearance level to gather them. So, they'll need to complete at least a few quests in Sumeru's desert first, like Dual Evidence and Golden Slumber.

These strange items can be found in several places in Sumeru, and uncovering them will lead to some amazing rewards. Here's where players can find each Glinting Component:

1) Abdju Pit

Glinting Component number 1 (Image via Genshin Impact/ZaFrostPet)

The first Glinting Component that you can find is located in Abdju Pit, an area that you can find near Aaru Village. To get it, you'll need to head underground from the waypoint at Abdju Pit and explore the large ruin accessible from the underground.

To fully explore this area, you'll need the stone slate that is gained from the desert's storyline, as it is integral to interacting with certain mechanisms in-game.

Activate this elevator (Image via Genshin Impact/Kyostinv)

You'll need to traverse through the ruins until you come across the book-shaped mechanism that can be activated with the sand slate. It will then open up an elevator that you can ride down. After reaching the bottom, you'll need to call another one to take you up to the enemy you need to defeat for the Glinting Component.

2) Khaj-Nisut

Glinting Component number 2 (Image via Genshin Impact/ZaFrostPet)

After raising the permission level of the Scarlet Sand Slate, players will be able to open up the door at Khaj-Nisut by interacting with the book-shaped mechanism. Once inside, head down and to the left to reach the lower level of this ruins.

The inside of the ruin (Image via Genshin Impact/Kyostinv)

Navigate through this underground section until you reach a room where the door shuts behind you, which will trap you in a room with three powerful foes known as Primal Construct: Repulsors. Defeating these enemies will reward another Glinting Component, along with a large chest full of treasure.

3) Near the Dune of Elusion

Glinting Component 3 (Image via Genshin Impact/ZaFrostPet)

The third Glinting Component can be found in this ruins near the Dune of Elusion. It has a mechanism that will need to be accessed utilizing the Scarlet Sand Slate, and activating it will unlock an elevator for you to ride down.

After using it, you'll need to get off and activate it again, and let the platform descend to a lower section of the ruins.

The lower level of the ruin (Image via Genshin Impact/Kyostinv)

After riding the second elevator that brings you to the lower level, you will find yourself in a room full of Eremites. Defeat all of them to open a door that will lead you into a room with another book-shaped mechanism to activate.

Wind tunnel puzzle (Image via Genshin Impact/ZaFrostPet)

From there, complete a short puzzle to activate the wind in the room that brings you higher, leading you to a door that will need to be activated. Opening it will reveal the next set of Primal Constructs, and you will receive the third Glinting Component after slaying them.

4) Inside The Mausoleum of King Deshret

Glinting Component 4 (Image via Genshin Impact/ZaFrostPet)

This Glinting Component can be accessed by teleporting to the waypoint shown above. You'll need to have lowered the water level in the mausoleum to grant access to the Primal Constructs you need to defeat. Lowering the water level involves completing a beam puzzle in the mausoleum, which you can find a guide to in this video:

After the water level is drained, simply glide down to take down the Primal Constructs and acquire the fourth Glinting Component.

Defeat these enemies (Image via Genshin Impact/Kyostinv)

5) Also inside The Mausoleum of King Deshret

Glinting Component 5 (Image via Genshin Impact/ZaFrostPet)

This Glinting Component can be accessed by teleporting to the waypoint at the front of The Mausoleum of King Deshret. It can only be entered after completing the quest Dual Evidence, which will open up a new area to explore inside the mausoleum.

The newly accessible area (Image via Genshin Impact/Kyostinv)

Drop down into this tunnel, which will bring you into an area where the Primal Constructs can easily be found and defeated. This will grant you the final Glinting Component.

How to use the Glinting Components

The hidden area is underground in this spot (Image via Genshin Impact/Kyostinv)

Using the Glinting Components is simple, as players will need to head to a hidden area that can be found in the location shown above. To access it, use the teleport waypoint at the bottom left corner of The Mausoleum of King Deshret.

You will simply need to open a door that is locked by a mechanism you can open with the Scarlet Sand Slate. Further, you will have to progress through the newly opened area until you reach a door that requires the five Glinting Components.

The locked door (Image via Genshin Impact/Kyostinv)

Opening this door will reward you with an achievement and a Luxurious Chest, granting you 40 Primogems and some other rewards. Fans will definitely want to complete this hidden quest in Sumeru as it grants some great items and isn't too difficult.

Players can gather a ton of rewards from completing this hidden quest in Sumeru.

