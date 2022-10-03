Old battered cart at the place where I usually go fish blasting: Genshin Impact Fecund Hamper location

Genshin Impact's new event has tasked players with locating unique chests scattered across Mondstadt. Finding these chests will reward players with a Fecund Blessing, which can be used to gain special rewards and furnishings. Fans can find these chests with the help of clues granted by the characters who have hidden the Fecund Hampers. This guide will help players find the hamper hidden by Klee.

Genshin Impact: Guide to collect the Fecund Hamper near the old battered cart

Genshin Impact players have a ton to do thanks to the game's newest event, Of Ballads and Brews. This event provides players with the opportunity to complete several different event types, including one where they have to track down hidden treasure. Finding all of the hidden treasures can be tricky, and players can find a guide to locating the Fecund Hamper near the old battered cart here. Collecting Fecund Blessings will provide players with some special rewards, so fans will want to make sure they track all of them down.

Its Eon @gt_eon

Today I bring you a small guide of all the chests locations for the Fecund Blessing event [Day 2]. [The Feast in Full Swing] I hope it helps you!

(1/2)

#Sumeru #Genshinimpact #genshin Travelers!Today I bring you a small guide of all the chests locations for the Fecund Blessing event [Day 2]. [The Feast in Full Swing] I hope it helps you!(1/2) Travelers! Today I bring you a small guide of all the chests locations for the Fecund Blessing event [Day 2]. [The Feast in Full Swing] I hope it helps you! 🙏(1/2)#Sumeru #Genshinimpact #genshin https://t.co/uSWAVbaBmB

This specific Fecund Hamper was hidden near Starfell Lake by Klee, and you can find it pretty quickly after teleporting to the area. The clue says that Klee hid it by an old battered cart, which can be seen upon turning right after teleporting to Starfell Lake's Statue of the Seven. This cart is broken down and lying on the ground near some bushes just across the small pond.

The hamper's location (Image via Genshin Impact/WoW Quests)

Once you see it, all you need to do is run over to the cart to grab the Fecund Hamper hidden in the bushes next to it. Enter the bushes and interact with the chest to open it up and gain the rewards inside, along with marking off one of the eight Fecund Hampers in The Feast in Full Swing set. This chest can be tricky to see in the bushes, so you may want to use the map location provided below.

The hamper's location (Image via Genshin Impact)

If you have a hard time finding the hamper, just head to the location shown on the map above. Upon nearing the spot, an icon will appear on the minimap to make finding it much easier. You will receive a special furnishing piece, 20,000 Mora, and two Agnidus Agate Fragments from the hamper. You'll need to collect all eight of these hampers to finish the page, so grabbing this easy Fecund Hamper should be your first step.

All Fecund Hamper locations

Players can find the location of all of the Fecund Hampers in The Feast in Full Swing in the video above. Collecting them all will provide some great rewards, including Primogems and Festive Fever.

Genshin Impact's latest event provides players with the opportunity to track down some unique chests scattered across Mondstadt.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far