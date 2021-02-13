Festive Fever in Genshin Impact explained

Genshin Impact has introduced the Lanter Rite festival with the v1.3 patch. The festival brings a lot of mini-games, time-limited rewards, and other events into the game.

Festive Fever is an obtainable points system that can be gained by completing different assigned quests from the Lantern Rite event.

Festive Fever in Genshin Impact

Festive Fever has three different stages.

We've Only Just Begun Guest Flocks From Afar Glow of a Thousand Lanterns

The first stage of the Festive fever will take place from February 10th to 28th. The second will take place from Feb 14th to 28th. The final stage will take place from Feb 18th to 28th.

These stages will unlock different difficulty levels of the Theater Mechanicus challenge. During the three stages of Festive Fever, the quests "The Origin of the Lanterns," "Currents Deep Beneath the Lanterns," and "Light Upon the Sea" will also become available.

Stage of the Festive Fever and its progress can be checked here

To obtain Festive Fever quickly and efficiently, players must complete the assigned quests and Lantern Rite tales. The Lantern Rite tales have several mini-quests and tasks assigned by NPCs.

Each tale will reward players with 100 to 200 Festive Fever points. Once further stages of Lantern Rite Tales are unlocked, the Festive Fever points can be obtained faster by accomplishing the requests of the NPCs.

Upon reaching the "Glow of a Thousand Lanterns" stage in Festive Fever, players will be eligible to claim a 4-star character hailing from Liyue for free.

Players can claim it from the "Stand By Me" event by exchanging 1000 Peace Talismans from the Theater Mechanicus challenge.

The six featured characters in the "Stand By Me" event are Xiangling (Pyro), Xinyan (Pyro), Beidou (Electro), Ningguang (Geo), Xingqiu (Hydro), and Chongyun (Cryo). The claimed characters can be owned permanently by players.

