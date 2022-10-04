Genshin Impact: All 16 Fecund Blessings gift locations in Mondstadt (Day 1 & 2)

Genshin Impact's newest event, Of Ballads and Brews, tasks players with taking part in Mondstadt's newest festival, Weinlesefest.

It has a ton of different things to do, ranging from simple dialogue quests to hunting down Fecund Blessings throughout the region. Finding all of these can lead to a ton of rewards, so players will want to make sure they gather them all before the event ends.

With so many of the Fecund Blessings scattered throughout Mondstadt, it can be tricky to collect them all, but fans can find a guide here to locating all 16 of them in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact: Where to find all 16 Fecund Blessings (Day 1 and 2)

Genshin Impact's Of Ballads and Brews requires players to hunt down hidden chests spread throughout the region of Mondstadt. They will only get brief hints from the characters who have hidden them, and they'll need to track them down using these hints. Luckily, when fans get close, the game will inform them of the item's location with an indicator that points towards the chest.

All fans need is the general location of the Fecund Hampers to find them all, and they can get these locations in the guide below.

Genshin Impact: When the Music Sounds

When the Music Sounds is the first part of the Fecund Blessings event, in which players will be tasked with finding Fecund Hampers, mostly located in Mondstadt itself and within Springvale.

Finding all of these Hampers won't be too tough as long as players utilize the locations provided above. This video details the locations of each of the hampers, along with the hints provided by each character.

Finding all of the hampers in the "When the Music Sounds" set will reward players with a full set of furnishings and other rewards, making it worthwhile for them to pick up.

They will want to make sure that they collect all the rewards to complete the set and gather all the available Primogems.

The Feast in Full Swing

The second day of the Fecund Blessings event in Genshin Impact expands the chests throughout Mondstadt, giving players eight more chests to collect. These are a bit trickier to find than the first set, but they provide the same rewards.

Fans can find a video of the locations of The Feast in Full Swing's Fecund Blessings above, making it easy to collect all of them.

Completing the second day of Fecund Blessings will provide players with more rewards, including Primogems and another unique set of Furnishings. For those who enjoy customizing their Serenitea Pot, collecting these blessings will definitely be worth doing.

They will also want to gather these chests to boost their Festive Fever as it will lead to even more rewards from the Of Ballads and Brews event.

Genshin Impact's newest event has tons of great rewards to gather and players will want to make sure they pick up all of the Fecund Blessings from day one and two.

