In the Magus-custodian of Books' sanctum: Genshin Impact Fecund Hamper location

Genshin Impact's latest event, Of Ballads and Brews, provides players with the opportunity to gather tons of rewards by hunting down Fecund Hampers throughout Mondstadt. These special chests contain rewards like Mora, Mystic Enhancement Ores, unique furnishings, and more. These chests will also count towards the completion of the event, which will bring extra Primogems and other special rewards like a 4-star polearm.

Fans will want to make sure they collect all of the Fecund Hampers before the event ends to gather all of the rewards available. Here's how to find the hamper located in the Magus-custodian of Book's sanctum.

Genshin Impact: Guide to finding the Fecund Hamper in the Magus-custodian of Book's sanctum

Genshin Impact's newest event provides players with the opportunity to collect Fecund Hampers hidden throughout Mondstadt for special rewards. These hampers can be found with the help of special clues granted by the characters who have hidden them. Players can find these clues on the event page, and the specific clue for this Fecund Hamper is that it is hidden in the Magus-custodian of Book's sanctum.

The chest's location (Image via WoW Quests/YouTube)

This hint was provided by Fischl, and it points players towards a place where they can find a ton of books. Luckily, this place is quite easy to find as its true location is Mondstadt's Library.

All you have to do to find this Fecund Hamper is head into Mondstadt and enter the Knights of Favonius Headquarters. From there, enter the library, and the game will point out the chest to you with an indicator.

Once you've entered the library, just follow the indicator to the right, and you can easily pick up this chest. After opening up this Fecund Hamper, you will receive 20,000 Mora along with two Vajrada Amethyst Fragments. You'll also get to read a long-winded note from Fischl, which contains her usual unique manner of speech.

Collecting this hamper will bring players one step closer to completing the When the Music Sounds set, though they'll need to find seven more to finish the page. Luckily, fans can find a guide to all of the Fecund Hampers in this set below.

All When the Music Sounds locations

Genshin Impact fans can find the locations of all of the When the Music Sounds Fecund Hampers in the video above. Collecting all of these hampers will provide some great rewards and bring players one step closer to finishing the Of Ballads and Brews event. This event has a ton of rewards to collect, and fans won't want to miss out by not grabbing any of these hidden chests.

The Shop Colors event page (Image via Genshin Impact)

By gathering these chests, players gain access to the Shop Colors event page, where they can gain tons of Primogems and boost their Festive Fever level significantly, making it easy to gain even more rewards.

Genshin Impact's new event, Of Ballads and Brews, has tons of hidden chests that players can easily find with the right guide.

