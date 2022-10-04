How to enter Thutmose's secret base in Genshin Impact: Password and complete guide

Genshin Impact's latest region, Sumeru, hides tons of secrets for players to uncover, including a secret base with a hidden password. Unlocking this secret base is an important part of a quest, so fans can find a guide to opening it up here.

Opening Thutmose's secret base will require the use of a password that players can get from an NPC patrolling Sumeru's deserts, and it can be quite tricky to get. After players acquire the password, they'll need to use it to activate the entrance to the base. Fans can find out how to enter Thutmose's secret base in Genshin Impact below.

Thutmose's secret base in Genshin Impact: How to enter and complete the Hidden Mercenaries quest

Genshin Impact's 3.1 update added a ton of content to Sumeru, including the massive desert where players can find Thutmose's secret base. Entering the base is part of the Hidden Mercenaries quest, which fans can get while exploring the desert.

To begin Hidden Mercenaries in Genshin Impact, head to Aaru Village after finishing the Dual Evidence quest and speak to Soheil. He will provide several quests for you to complete, tasking you with finding valuables in a hidden base near Lamb Devourer Rock. After beginning the quest, you'll need to head out to the desert to gain the password for Thutmose's base.

The secret password is found here (Image via WoW Quests/YouTube)

Head to the area shown in the image above, and you will find a group of Eremites surrounding a mechanism in front of a massive door. Interacting with the mechanism will prompt it to ask you for a password, which you will need to get by following the highlighted female Eremite through the desert until she provides you with the password.

Follow this Eremite (Image via WoW Quests/YouTube)

Follow this Eremite around at a distance to make sure she doesn't catch you, and listen to her dialogue closely. She will eventually divulge the password in blue highlighted text, and at that point, you can return to the mechanism you found at the start.

The mechanism to enter the password (Image via WoW Quests/YouTube)

After you've gotten the password from the Eremite, return to the mechanism and interact with it to open up the secret base. The password is Marg bar parvezravan, and selecting that option will open the door to Thutmose's secret base. From there, you are free to explore the secret base and complete the Hidden Mercenaries quest in Sumeru.

Once inside, the rest of the quest is quite short, and you can find a guide to completing it above. All you have to do after entering is look for valuable items within the secret base. Although there are a variety of Eremites to defeat inside, there aren't any more puzzles to complete before the quest is finished.

You just need to explore further until you locate Thutmose's secret treasure room full of Mora, chests, and other loot. After opening the common chest located in this room, you can teleport back to Aaru Village and speak to Soheil to complete this quest for 40x Primogems, 3x Hero's Wits, and 43,500x Mora.

Genshin Impact's quests can be tricky to complete, but this Sumeru quest is quick and definitely rewarding.

