How to collect all shop components in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact's new event, 'Of Ballads and Brews,' allows players to open their shop in the Charity and Creativity game mode. They can also decorate their shop using the decorations given to the game in the form of Fecund Blessing treasure chests around Mondstadt.

Currently, two phases out of three are unlocked in the Fecund Blessing game mode, and players can search for all the Fecund Hampers to get various rewards, including some decorations for their shop. Out of all the hampers, only nine give out the said decorations.

All nine Shop Components from Fecund Blessings in Genshin Impact

1) Behind the Stage

A shop ornament is inside the treasure chest (Image via HoYoverse)

The first Fecund Hamper in Genshin Impact that gives shop components is just behind the stage in Wine Market, Springvale. This chest will give a shop ornament called 'Birdie the Waiter,' that can be hung at the storefront.

2) Behind Angel's Share

Fecund Blessing with storefront furnishing behind Angel's Share (Image via HoYoverse)

Next, teleport to a waypoint in Mondstadt City, head to Diluc's tavern, Angel's Share, and head to its rear gate to find the next chest. The ornament here is a storefront furnishing that goes to the front of the shop.

3) Below Barbatos' statue

Shop ornament below Barbatos' statue (Image via HoYoverse)

The third Fecund Hamper that gives a shop ornament is near Barbatos' gigantic statue in front of the Cathedral. The reward here is called 'A Basket of Scents,' a flower basket filled with blue flowers.

4) Near Ellin

Store's landscape accessory near the training ground (Image via HoYoverse)

Teleport to the waypoint on top of Knight of the Favonius Headquarters and head west to the training ground. A chest containing a landscape accessory for Genshin Impact players' store-side display is near Ellin.

5) Behind a souvenir shop

Fecund Hamper behind the souvenir shop (Image via HoYoverse)

Cyrus had prepared a shop ornament as a gift inside the Fecund Hamper behind Marjorie's souvenir shop. The location is near Katheryne and the Adventurer's Guild. The chest contains 'Orderly Queue,' an ornament that can be hung in a visible spot in the shop.

6) On top of the windmill

Shop ornament on top of the windmill (Image via HoYoverse)

A windmill south of Knight of the Favonius Headquarters allows players to climb or glide to the top of a windmill to find the Fecund Hamper prepared by Beatrice. The shop ornament here is a Cider Lake Blue rooftop.

7) Near an old cart

Landscape accessory from Klee (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact players can teleport to a Statue of the Seven in Starfell Lake and head southwest, where they will see an old battered cart. The Fecund Blessing chest here contains a store-side display from Klee.

8) Near the enemy camp

A display decoration from Bennett (Image via HoYoverse)

From their previous location, Travelers can continue walking to Whispering Woods until they see a Hilichurl camp near the lake. Bennett has prepared this gift which rewards players with additional storefront furnishing.

9) Behind Goth Hotel

Shop ornament behind Goth Hotel (Image via HoYoverse)

The last Fecund Blessing with a shop component is behind Goth Hotel in Mondstadt City. Genshin Impact players can teleport to a waypoint in Mondstadt City and head northwest to the hotel to claim the chest.

There may be more shop components in the last phase of the Fecund Blessing mode. In the meantime, players can decorate their shop with the nine available furnishings in Genshin Impact.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far