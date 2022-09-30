5 best characters played by Robb Moreira, VA of Mika in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact just debuted a new character named Mika during Mondstadt's Of Ballads and Brews event. The figure brought a letter from Varka detailing important information regarding Mondstadt's expedition team, making him crucial to the region's story.

In Genshin's English dub, Mika is voiced by Robb Moreira, who's portrayed characters such as Yukimaru and Professor Diggs.

Fans who want to know more about the voice actor's filmography can find a few of his best characters below.

Genshin Impact: 5 of Robb Moreira's best characters

shea @CRY0AYAKA you sound amazing @RobbMoreiraVO I LOVE HIMyou sound amazing @RobbMoreiraVO I LOVE HIM 😭😭 you sound amazing https://t.co/uO1i3k48xl

Genshin Impact's new character Mika has garnered a very positive reaction in the community thanks to Robb Moreira's work. Fans have reacted well to his voicelines during the new event Of Ballads and Brews, as Mika shared unique lore about Mondstadt's expedition team and the Knights of Favonius' mysterious Grandmaster Varka.

Players can find other prominent roles portrayed by the character's English voice actor Robb Moreira here.

5) Bronk Stone

Bronk Stone is a character from the anime Yu-Gi-Oh! ZEXAL. He appeared as a legendary duelist in the game Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links, where Robb Moreira provided his English voice. Bronk can be unlocked during the game and possesses some pretty unique skills.

4) Professor Diggs

Professor Diggs is another Yu-Gi-Oh! character played by Robb Moreira. Arriving in Yu-Gi-Oh! SEVENS, Diggs loves dinosaurs and is the president of the Duel Dinosaurs Club. The character is given further credibility with Moreira delivering an enthusiastic performance.

3) Sakunosuke Oda

Sakunosuke Oda is a character who appears in Bungo and Alchemist - Gears of Judgement. Robb Moreira voiced the character in the English dub, which was an adaptation of the mobile game Bungo and Alchemist. Oda is a cheerful character who's known for his uniquely loud laughter.

2) Yukimaru Sanada

Yukimaru Sanada is another of Robb Moreira's notable roles, as the character from Fena: Pirate Princess has plenty of fans. Depicted as having a protective personality and unique design, Yukimaru's role in the story is large, and Moreira provides a stellar performance.

He is one of the main characters of the story, and is the leader of the Seven Samurai. Furthermore, Yukimaru's relationship with Fena Houtman is one of the main tenets of the series.

1) Mika

Of course, the number one spot on this list goes to the new Genshin Impact arrival Mika. Likely to become playable in the future, players will hear more of Robb Moreira's performance as the character.

He might make several appearances during the Of Ballads and Brews event, meaning this won't be the last time fans get to see him. Moreira's vocal performance is quite unique and fans will want to keep an eye out for his character in the game.

Genshin Impact's newest character, Mika, wouldn't have garnered such rave reviews without Robb Moreira's splendid performance.

