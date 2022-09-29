Genshin Impact 3.1 codes redemption guide: Get 60 Primogems for free

Genshin Impact 3.1 has just launched, and players can take advantage of a new redemption code to get some easy Primogems. This code provides players with 60 free Primogems that can be used for new characters like Cyno or Candice, or for upcoming banners like Nilou's or Nahida's.

Players will definitely want to grab this redemption code, since it won't last forever. Fans can find out how to redeem this new code here, along with how to gather the rewards once the code has been activated in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact 3.1: New redemption code for 60 Primogems

A new Genshin Impact redemption code has just been released, and this code provides Primogems that fans can use towards the game's newest banners. With the current banner featuring powerful 5-star characters like Cyno and Venti, fans will need as many Primogems as they can get, and this redeem code will definitely help out. Activating this redeem code is simple as well, as players have two main ways to activate it, and both of them only take a few seconds.

The new Genshin Impact redeem code is MA6RPW8GGJAM. It will provide players with 60 Primogems along with 5 Adventurer's Experience. This is equivalent to a whole set of daily commissions, so players won't want to miss out on activating this code before it expires. It's unknown exactly when it will expire, so fans should use one of the following methods as soon as they can.

Through the official website

Activating a redeem code through the game's official website only takes a few seconds. You can either use the link in the tweet above or head to Hoyoverse's official Genshin Impact code redemption page. If you use the link above, the code will already be pasted in and ready to activate. Otherwise, you will simply need to copy and paste the code into the box that says Redemption Code.

From there, simply log in to the platform linked to your Genshin account and click the 'Redeem' button. After a second or two, the code will successfully activate and send an in-game mail with the rewards. Fans will want to make sure they collect the mail to obtain the 60 Primogems and free EXP books.

Through the in-game redemption button

This method can be used while players are already in the game, and it is quick and easy. All you will need to do is open up the Paimon Menu once you are in your world. From there, navigate to the settings option and scroll down. Select the Account tab and then click the Redeem Code button.

This will bring up a menu where you can enter the code. Once the code has been entered, simply tap the Redeem button and you will receive the rewards in a few seconds through the in-game mail. After that, you are free to claim the mail to get the 60 Primogems.

Genshin Impact redeem codes can provide players with a ton of rewards, and fans will want to make sure they collect them all.

