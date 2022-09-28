Genshin Impact 3.1 redeem code for free Primogems

Genshin Impact servers are back online, and players can now enjoy the latest content from the patch 3.1 update. As expected, players will explore the Sumeru desert to solve new puzzles and collect Primogems.

The new 3.1 banners bring tons of new characters and weapons for players to spend Primogems on. It is a scarce resource for F2P players who want to collect as much as possible. Fortunately, developers share a new redeem code with each patch update that players can claim for free Primogems.

Here is the new redeem code for the patch 3.1 update:

MA6RPW8GGJAM

Here is everything players need to know about the new redeem code in Genshin Impact and how to claim it.

Genshin Impact 3.1: New redeem code in Sumeru Desert update for 60 Primogems

Genshin Impact developers share redeem codes on various occasions. The most notable occasion would be livestreams where players can claim three codes for 300 Primogems. Despite that, there are also new patch updates when developers share a new redeem code that can be claimed for 60 Primogems and other rewards.

Reliable sources have revealed a new redeem code shared by the officials for the new patch 3.1 update. It is worth mentioning that the new redeem code can only be claimed once on every account. While there is no news about its expiration, players are recommended to claim the redeem codes without delay.

The tweet above shows the new redeem code along with the rewards. The new redeem code for patch 3.1 update is MA6RPW8GGJAM. Players can claim this new redeem code to get the following rewards:

Primogems x 60

Adventurer's Experience x 5

The new redeem code can be claimed in Genshin Impact via two methods. Players can either use the official redemption site to redeem the code or use the in-game redeem option in the settings menu as an alternative.

Genshin Impact 3.1: Two methods to redeem new code in patch 3.1 update

Official Redemption Site (Image via HoYoverse)

To use the official redemption site to claim the new patch 3.1 update redeem code, follow these simple steps:

Click here to visit the official redemption site

Login with an existing HoYoverse account or create one to redeem the code

Select the correct server to find your account

Check that the correct Character Nickname has popped up

Manually type or paste the new code

Click on Redeem

A new dialog box should appear with the message "Successfully Redeemed" once all the steps are followed properly. The rewards from the new redeem codes will be sent directly to the player's in-game mailbox.

For those who are logged in to Genshin Impact and want to redeem the official 3.1 code from the in-game settings, you can follow these simple steps:

Go to Paimon's Menu

Click on the Settings option (gear-shaped icon)

Select Accounts settings

Search for the "Redeem Now" option

Manually type or paste the new code

Click on Exchange

Check your in-game mailbox after a few minutes to find the rewards there and claim them. The Sumeru desert has brought tons of new puzzles and treasure chests to discover and farm more Primogems in Genshin Impact.

