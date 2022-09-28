How to get free Primogems after Genshin Impact 3.1 update: Welkin Moon Anniversary event and more rewards

There will be plenty of opportunities to get free Primogems in Genshin Impact 3.1. This anniversary update will give players a chance to win a free Blessing of the Welkin Moon. However, it is vital to mention that a potentially free gift boils down to pure luck.

Even if you aren't lucky enough to be selected for that raffle, you can still get several thousands' worth of Primogems and Fates in the new update via:

A Thank-You Gift

Path of the Gleaming Jade

This article will highlight everything listed above, starting with the Blessing of the Welkin Moon, before moving on to elements that every player will get in the next update.

Genshin Impact 3.1: Free Primogems, Blessing of the Welkin Moon, and more details

Genshin Mains - Your Guide to Teyvat @genshinmains

September 28, 2022 – October 7, 2022



10% of the eligible participants to receive the Blessing of the Welkin Moon ×1. The remaining participants who are not selected will be rewarded with Mora ×100,000.



act.hoyolab.com/bbs/event/e202…



#原神 #Genshin 7-day web daily check is liveSeptember 28, 2022 – October 7, 202210% of the eligible participants to receive the Blessing of the Welkin Moon ×1. The remaining participants who are not selected will be rewarded with Mora ×100,000. 7-day web daily check is liveSeptember 28, 2022 – October 7, 202210% of the eligible participants to receive the Blessing of the Welkin Moon ×1. The remaining participants who are not selected will be rewarded with Mora ×100,000.act.hoyolab.com/bbs/event/e202…#原神 #Genshin https://t.co/xqZxJ4C0vi

There are two ways to get a free Blessing of the Welkin Moon:

Seven-Day Check-In Event Blessing of the Welkin Moon Prize Draw

The first method involves the player checking in on HoYoLAB. For the uninitiated, here is a link:

Log in if you need to, otherwise, the process is rather simple. Continue to check in every day for seven days to see if you got lucky.

The Daily Check-In Page (Image via HoYoverse)

Make sure to click on the "Check in and you will have to chance to win..." message to be redirected to a Gifts of Encounter page. Click on the little raffle there and wait until October 8, 2022, to see if you have won.

Besides that, just remember that the Daily Check-In event lasts from September 28, 2022, to October 7, 2022. This event is the Seven-Day Check-In one.

The Gifts of Encounter page (Image via HoYoverse)

These events will be available throughout Genshin Impact 3.1. Do note that for Gifts of Encounter:

You must be Adventure Rank 10 or higher

You just need to check in and go to the Gifts of Encounter page

HoYoverse states the following for the Blessing of the Welkin Moon Prize Draw:

"After the event ends, we will randomly select 10% of the eligible participants to receive the Blessing of the Welkin Moon ×1. The remaining participants who are not selected will be rewarded with Mora ×100,000."

The "event" listed in that passage refers to the Seven-Day Check-In one.

Other ways to get free Primogems and Fates in Genshin Impact 3.1

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



During the event, log in to the game to receive Primogems, Fragile Resin, gadgets, & other rewards!



Each email can be collected until the end of the event.



〓Event Duration〓

V3.1



More Details:

hoyo.link/46LFBBAd



#GenshinImpact Of Travels and Treasures: A Thank-You GiftDuring the event, log in to the game to receive Primogems, Fragile Resin, gadgets, & other rewards!Each email can be collected until the end of the event.〓Event Duration〓V3.1More Details: Of Travels and Treasures: A Thank-You GiftDuring the event, log in to the game to receive Primogems, Fragile Resin, gadgets, & other rewards!Each email can be collected until the end of the event.〓Event Duration〓V3.1More Details:hoyo.link/46LFBBAd#GenshinImpact https://t.co/HLlBZKhFNq

Genshin Impact 3.1 does have a few anniversary-related gifts for players. Let's start with A Thank-You Gift. It's a daily event where one will get the following items mailed to them:

After the Version Update: 400 Primogems and one Cloud Retainer's Damasked Device

400 Primogems and one Cloud Retainer's Damasked Device September 29: 400 Primogems and two Fragile Resins

400 Primogems and two Fragile Resins September 30: 400 Primogems and two Fragile Resins

400 Primogems and two Fragile Resins October 1: 400 Primogems and one Jumpy Dumpty Party Popper

Travelers only have to be Adventure Rank 2 or higher to be eligible for A Thank-You Gift.

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



During the event, log in on 7 days in total to receive Intertwined Fate ×10 and other rewards!



〓Event Duration〓

2022/10/14 04:00:00 – 2022/10/31 03:59:59



View the full notice here >>>

hoyo.link/0dzEBBAd



#GenshinImpact "Path of Gleaming Jade" Daily Login EventDuring the event, log in on 7 days in total to receive Intertwined Fate ×10 and other rewards!〓Event Duration〓2022/10/14 04:00:00 – 2022/10/31 03:59:59View the full notice here >>> "Path of Gleaming Jade" Daily Login EventDuring the event, log in on 7 days in total to receive Intertwined Fate ×10 and other rewards!〓Event Duration〓2022/10/14 04:00:00 – 2022/10/31 03:59:59View the full notice here >>>hoyo.link/0dzEBBAd#GenshinImpact https://t.co/RtUfW1z60H

The second Genshin Impact 3.1 event to discuss is Path of Gleaming Jade. That will start on October 14, 2022, and end on October 31, 2022. Players just need to log in seven days to get the following rewards:

Day 1: 1 Intertwined Fate

1 Intertwined Fate Day 2: 80,000 Mora

80,000 Mora Day 3: 2 Intertwined Fates

2 Intertwined Fates Day 4: 18 Mystic Enhancement Ore

18 Mystic Enhancement Ore Day 5: 2 Intertwined Fates

2 Intertwined Fates Day 6: 8 Hero's Wits

8 Hero's Wits Day 7: 5 Intertwined Fates

Remember, one Intertwined Fate is the equivalent of 160 Primogems. These free ways to get free Wishes are nice, but players should also remember that there will be a new part of the desert to explore. Not to mention, Travelers will also have several new events to do a few days after Genshin Impact 3.1 goes live.

LIVE POLL Q. Are you F2P in Genshin Impact? Yes No 11 votes so far