Genshin Impact 3.1 patch notes: Banner schedule, new weapons, changes, and more features

Genshin Impact 3.1 patch notes are already out, so let's look at the important parts. As Travelers might already know, the maintenance for the next update will start at 6 am (UTC+8) on September 28, 2022. The game will be unplayable while maintenance is ongoing.

Genshin Impact 3.1 should launch by 11 am (UTC+8). Travelers will get at least 300 Primogems as compensation, provided that they are at least Adventure Rank 5 or higher.

That's the usual stuff that players expect in every update. Now, it's time to look at the brand new content.

Genshin Impact 3.1 patch notes bring a lot for players to relish

New area

HoYoverse promises to debut the following new areas in Genshin Impact 3.1:

Hypostyle Desert

Land of Lower Setekh

Land of Upper Setekh

These new areas are an expansion of Sumeru and will be home to numerous new Teleport Waypoints, Domains, enemies, and so forth.

New characters, weapons, and banner schedule

There will be three new characters in this update:

Cyno (5-star Electro Polearm)

Candace (4-star Hydro Polearm)

Nilou (5-star Hydro Sword)

Cyno's banner is known as the Twilight Arbiter and will be available as soon as Genshin Impact 3.1 starts. It features:

Candace

Sayu

Kuki Shinobu

Venti's rerun will happen at the same time and feature the same 4-star characters. Meanwhile, Nilou's banner will happen after Cyno and Venti's Event Wishes finish. Albedo will have a rerun taking place alongside Nilou's banner.

The first Epitome Invocation of this update includes:

Elegy for the End (5-star Bow)

Staff of the Scarlet Sands (5-star Polearm)

Makhaira Aquamarine (4-star Claymore)

Lion's Roar (4-star Sword)

Favonius Lance (4-star Polearm)

Sacrificial Fragments (4-star Catalyst)

Favonius Warbow (4-star Bow)

There will be a few new weapons expected to debut later on in the update:

Key of Khaj-Nisut (5-star Sword)

Xiphos' Moonlight (4-star Sword)

Wandering Evenstar (4-star Catalyst)

Missive Windspear is a new 4-star Polearm that will be available through the Of Ballads and Brews event.

New Domains

The three new Domains (Image via HoYoverse)

There will be three new Domains in the new region:

Garden of Endless Pillars

Red Desert Threshold

Altar of Mirages

They're all classified as one-time Domains.

New events

Of Ballads and Brews is the main event of Genshin Impact 3.1. It's basically a festival in Mondstadt, meaning that Travelers can expect to see several familiar characters from the region once again. The aforementioned Missive Windspear will be given away for free in this event.

Other events include:

Wind Chaser

Star-Seeker's Sojourn

Hyakunin Ikki

Path of Gleaming Jade

New quests

The two new Acts to be added to the Archon Quest series are:

Dreams, Emptiness, Deception

King Deshret and the Three Magi

Similarly, there will be two new Story Quests for the following characters:

Cyno

Nilou

Nilou's Story Quest will be available once her banner becomes active.

New enemies

There are several new enemies to fight in Genshin Impact 3.1, including:

Aeonblight Drake

Algorithm of Semi-Intransient Matrix of Overseer Network

Primal Construct: Prospector

Primal Construct: Reshaper

Primal Construct: Repuslor

New Eremites and Fungi have also been confirmed to appear.

Adjustments and optimization

Official art for the new update (Image via HoYoverse)

Several minor adjustments will be made in Genshin Impact 3.1. The most important ones are:

A free Collei upon completion of Floor 4 Chamber 3 of the Spiral Abyss

Less damage from various enemies

Optimized sorting rules for multiple items

Crystal Top-Up Bonus reset

Travelers will have plenty of content to look forward to in this brand-new update.

