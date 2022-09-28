Genshin Impact 3.1 patch notes: Banner schedule, new weapons, changes, and more features

Genshin Impact 3.1 patch notes are already out, so let's look at the important parts. As Travelers might already know, the maintenance for the next update will start at 6 am (UTC+8) on September 28, 2022. The game will be unplayable while maintenance is ongoing.
Genshin Impact 3.1 should launch by 11 am (UTC+8). Travelers will get at least 300 Primogems as compensation, provided that they are at least Adventure Rank 5 or higher.
That's the usual stuff that players expect in every update. Now, it's time to look at the brand new content.
Genshin Impact 3.1 patch notes bring a lot for players to relish
New area
HoYoverse promises to debut the following new areas in Genshin Impact 3.1:
- Hypostyle Desert
- Land of Lower Setekh
- Land of Upper Setekh
These new areas are an expansion of Sumeru and will be home to numerous new Teleport Waypoints, Domains, enemies, and so forth.
New characters, weapons, and banner schedule
There will be three new characters in this update:
- Cyno (5-star Electro Polearm)
- Candace (4-star Hydro Polearm)
- Nilou (5-star Hydro Sword)
Cyno's banner is known as the Twilight Arbiter and will be available as soon as Genshin Impact 3.1 starts. It features:
- Candace
- Sayu
- Kuki Shinobu
Venti's rerun will happen at the same time and feature the same 4-star characters. Meanwhile, Nilou's banner will happen after Cyno and Venti's Event Wishes finish. Albedo will have a rerun taking place alongside Nilou's banner.
The first Epitome Invocation of this update includes:
- Elegy for the End (5-star Bow)
- Staff of the Scarlet Sands (5-star Polearm)
- Makhaira Aquamarine (4-star Claymore)
- Lion's Roar (4-star Sword)
- Favonius Lance (4-star Polearm)
- Sacrificial Fragments (4-star Catalyst)
- Favonius Warbow (4-star Bow)
There will be a few new weapons expected to debut later on in the update:
- Key of Khaj-Nisut (5-star Sword)
- Xiphos' Moonlight (4-star Sword)
- Wandering Evenstar (4-star Catalyst)
Missive Windspear is a new 4-star Polearm that will be available through the Of Ballads and Brews event.
New Domains
There will be three new Domains in the new region:
- Garden of Endless Pillars
- Red Desert Threshold
- Altar of Mirages
They're all classified as one-time Domains.
New events
Of Ballads and Brews is the main event of Genshin Impact 3.1. It's basically a festival in Mondstadt, meaning that Travelers can expect to see several familiar characters from the region once again. The aforementioned Missive Windspear will be given away for free in this event.
Other events include:
- Wind Chaser
- Star-Seeker's Sojourn
- Hyakunin Ikki
- Path of Gleaming Jade
New quests
The two new Acts to be added to the Archon Quest series are:
- Dreams, Emptiness, Deception
- King Deshret and the Three Magi
Similarly, there will be two new Story Quests for the following characters:
- Cyno
- Nilou
Nilou's Story Quest will be available once her banner becomes active.
New enemies
There are several new enemies to fight in Genshin Impact 3.1, including:
- Aeonblight Drake
- Algorithm of Semi-Intransient Matrix of Overseer Network
- Primal Construct: Prospector
- Primal Construct: Reshaper
- Primal Construct: Repuslor
New Eremites and Fungi have also been confirmed to appear.
Adjustments and optimization
Several minor adjustments will be made in Genshin Impact 3.1. The most important ones are:
- A free Collei upon completion of Floor 4 Chamber 3 of the Spiral Abyss
- Less damage from various enemies
- Optimized sorting rules for multiple items
- Crystal Top-Up Bonus reset
Travelers will have plenty of content to look forward to in this brand-new update.