Genshin Impact 3.1 Cyno banner 4-stars and weapons officially announced

Genshin Impact 3.1 is launching in a few days, and the developers have finally released the full banners for phase one of the game's next version. The 3.1 update maintenance will occur on September 28, bringing Cyno and Venti's banners to the game.

In addition, the current weapon banner will also be replaced with new weapons that suit the next 5-star characters more. Listed below are the new character and weapon banners, including 4-star items in Genshin Impact version 3.1.

Cyno and Venti Banners in Genshin Impact version 3.1 confirmed

Travelers, stock up on weapons and characters in the event wish to make your party stronger in combat!



〓Event Wish Duration〓

After the Version 3.1 update–2022/10/14 17:59:00



Genshin Impact version 3.1 features Venti and Cyno as the promoted 5-star characters in phase one, and the banner will start on September 28. Cyno is the new Electro-Polearm character in the game, playing the role of the main DPS in the team.

Meanwhile, Venti is an old character that will be getting another rerun. Venti is well-known for having a crowd-control skill that was useful in Spiral Abyss.

Three 4-Star characters will also enjoy a huge drop-rate boost:

Sayu (Anemo) Candace (Hydro) Kuki Shinobu (Electro)

Candace is the only new 4-star character on the list, wielding a polearm as her main weapon and a shield for protection. She is a Hydro character who is said to have both damage absorption and offensive support capabilities.

Another note-worthy piece of information is that Candace is not an event-limited character and will be available in the standard wish banner in version 3.2. Thus, players should think carefully before deciding whether to pull for her or not.

Genshin Impact players who want to learn more about the new character's skills before wishing for any banners can try out the Test Run trial event. Travelers will enter specific stages and use fixed lineups to test the character's kit out.

Weapon Banners in Genshin Impact version 3.1

〓Event Wish Duration〓

After the Version 3.1 update–2022/10/14 17:59:00



The current weapon banner will be replaced with a new one after the version 3.1 update, featuring Elegy for the End (Bow) and Staff of the Scarlet Sands (Polearm). The 5-star weapons above are the signature weapons for Venti and Cyno that were promoted in the character banners in the same phase.

Meanwhile, the 4-star weapons that will receive a huge drop rate boost are:

Makhaira Aquamarine (Claymore) Lion's Roar (Sword) Favonius Lance (Polearm) Sacrificial Fragments (Catalyst) Favonius Warbow (Bow)

Makhaira Aquamarine is a new claymore in Sumeru that can only be obtained in the weapon event banner. The said claymore's secondary stat is Elemental Mastery, making elemental reactions important to the team.

Some of the characters that can take advantage of the bonuses from Makhaira Aquamarine would be Dori and Sayu. The latter will coincidentally be in the version 3.1 character banners.

Travelers can use the Epitomized Path system in the game to chart a course towards one of the two 5-star weapons mentioned above. With this system, gamers are guaranteed to get the weapons within a maximum of 240 pulls.

While the banners have been revealed for Genshin Impact version 3.1, F2P players face a tough decision on whether to invest as Nahida and Layla were also recently announced as the next playable characters.

