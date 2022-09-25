Genshin Impact reveals Cyno's signature polearm and two new 4-stars

With a few days left in the release of patch 3.1, Genshin Impact's latest post has confirmed Cyno's signature weapon and two new 4-stars. The 3.1 livestream has already revealed that the patch 3.1 update will add new 5-star and 4-star weapons to the game.

Here are the three weapons revealed in the official post:

Staff of the Scarlet Sands (5-star)

Missive Windspear (4-star)

Makhaira Aquamarine (4-star)

These three weapons are confirmed to be featured in the Phase I weapon banner. The passive effects and base stats of the weapons were also officially revealed. The following article will cover everything players need to know about them.

Genshin Impact 3.1: Cyno's Signature Polearm and two new 4-star officially revealed

Genshin Impact's most recent 3.1 livestream disclosed upcoming weapons for the new patch. Genshin Impact's recent Twitter posts revealed three weapons, including their base stats and passive effects. This confirms that patch 3.1 will feature these newly revealed weapons in the Phase I weapon banner.

Here's a breakdown of all three:

Staff of the Scarlet Sands (Polearm)

Staff of the Scarlet Sands - Cyno's Signature Polearm (Image via Genshin Impact)

The Staff of the Scarlet Sands is a 5-star polearm confirmed as Cyno's signature weapon. Cyno can be seen using the same polearm in multiple official Sumeru videos.

When fully ascended, the 5-star polearm can provide a Base ATK of 542 and 44.1% Crit-Rate as secondary stats. Its passive effect is called Heat Haze at Horizon's End, which states that any character wielding this will gain 52% of their total Elemental Mastery as a bonus ATK.

Hitting opponents with Elemental Skill will activate the Dream of the Scarlet Sands effect for 10 seconds. This effect will provide a bonus ATK to the equipping character based on 28% of their Elemental Mastery. Players can stack this effect three times.

Missive Windspear (Polearm)

Missive Windspear - 3.1 Event-Exclusive Weapon (Image via Genshin Impact)

Missivie Windspear is an event-exclusive 4-star polearm that will be one of the rewards from the upcoming "Of Ballads and Brews" event in Genshin Impact. Players can obtain all the refinement materials for Missive Windspear from the event shop.

When fully ascended, the polearm can provide 510 as Base ATK and 41.3% ATK as secondary stats. Missive Windspear passive effect "The Wind Unattained" can increase attack and Elemental Mastery. At Refinement level 1, triggering an elemental reaction will increase ATK by 12% and Elemental Mastery by 48 in 10 seconds.

Makhaira Aquamarine (Claymore)

Makhaira Aquamarine - EM Claymore (Image via Genshin Impact)

The new 4-star claymore, Makhaira Aquamarine, is an Elemental Mastery-based Claymore. At level 90, the 4-star can provide 510 as Base ATK and 165 EM as secondary stats.

The passive effect of the "Desert Pavilion" will automatically trigger every 10 seconds and can be stacked in multiple instances of this weapon. At refinement level 1, characters equipping this weapon will gain 24% of their Elemental Mastery as Bonus ATK for 12 seconds. The nearby party members also receive 30% of the same buff for 12 seconds. Keep in mind that this passive effect can be triggered even when the character is not on the field.

Patch 3.1 is scheduled to release on September 28.

