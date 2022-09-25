Genshin Impact 2nd anniversary update: 1600 Primogems release date, new character banners, and 4-stars

HoYoverse and Genshin Impact will be celebrating their second anniversary on September 28, 2022, after the release of the 3.1 update. The company has planned a lot of new stuff for everyone to enjoy, most of which are entirely free. From Primogems to ascension materials, players will get a little bit of everything throughout the update's duration.

To start things off, HoYoverse will bring back their seven-day log-in event called "Path of Gleaming Jade." However, as the days go on, the company will send 1600 Primogems via in-game email, alongside interactive cosmetics and a permanent companion. The 3.1 update will also host two new characters from Sumeru, alongside a rerun.

This article lists everything you need to know about the second anniversary of Genshin Impact.

All upcoming characters, banners, rewards, and much more in Genshin Impact 3.1 (2022)

1) 1600 Primogems and 10 intertwined fate

Since Genshin Impact will hit its second anniversary right on the 3.1 update's release date, players can expect the rewards to start rolling in on the same date.

A total of 20 wishes will be given away to everyone for free, which also includes ascension materials such as Hero's Wit, Mora, and even Fragile Resin.

Upcoming events in Genshin Impact 3.1

Similar to previous flagship events and anniversary updates, the "Path of Gleaming Jade" log-in event will carry on for seven days. It will reward players with a total of 10 intertwined fates, a handful of Mora, Hero's Wit, and Mystic Enhancement Ores.

In addition, players will also receive 1600 Primogems through four emails, which will also have four Fragile Resins, Jumpy Dumpty Party Popper, and Cloud Retainer's Damasked Device permanent companion.

All the aforementioned rewards and more can be expected to arrive on September 28.

2) Character banners

In the first phase of Genshin Impact 3.1, players will get to roll for a total of two 5-star characters and one new 4-star.

Cyno and Venti will be the featured characters in their respective wish events, with Candace getting featured in both banners. Both of their wish events start on September 28 and will end on October 14.

Typically, each character and their signature weapon will have a separate banner. The Staff of Scarlet Sands Polearm, alongside Elegy of the End, will be rated up inside the weapon's banner.

The 3.1 update will also introduce players to two new 4-star weapons, Missive Windspear and Makhaira Aquamarine.

Among the new characters, players will be excited to learn that Cyno will act as an Electro Polearm DPS. Meanwhile, Candace's kit hints at her tank capabilities.

The second phase of the update will have another new character called Nilou, alongside the rerun of the Geo sword wielder, Albedo.

3) Other events

Aside from the anniversary rewards, Genshin Impact will also host a flagship event alongside minor events throughout the update.

Typically, flagship events are considered monumental and happen once per year, so players can expect a lot of Primogems from objectives, quests, and activities.

The events scheduled for the 3.1 update are as follows:

Of Ballads and Brews (flagship)

Hyoukunin Ikki

Wind Chaser

Star Seeker's Sojourn

The update will also have two Archon quests, each granting 60 Primogems.

