Genshin Impact Nilou banner preparation guide: Pity, 50-50, and Primogem requirements

Genshin Impact will launch the new 3.1 update in a week, and Nilou will finally debut on the upcoming banners. The 3.1 livestream has confirmed Nilou's debut in Phase II banners.

The 5-star Hydro Sword was first introduced during the Sumeru Archon Quest as an NPC and will finally become a playable character in the 3.1 banners. Genshin Impact has packed the upcoming patch with tons of content that will introduce new regions, new characters, and events.

Those new to the gacha game and who want to summon Nilou need to familiarize themselves with the pity system and Primogem requirements. Listed below is everything players need to know about preparing pity, Primogems, and more for Nilou.

Genshin Impact 3.1: Guide to Nilou Banner Pity Guide and Total Primogems Required

The Phase II character event banners will feature Nilou's debut and Albedo's rerun, where both of them will share the banner pity. Phase II banners are expected to drop on October 14, 2022, and will last around 17 days.

Genshin Impact has a unique pity system where players have a 50-50 chance to get the limited banner character during their 5-star summons. Losing the 50-50 drop chance will summon a random 5-star character from the Standard banner, but it also provides players with guaranteed pity. The guaranteed pity will ensure that players will get the limited 5-star character on their next 5-star summon.

As a general rule for character event banners, players have a 0.6% chance to summon 5-star characters on a single pull and a 100% chance on the 90th pull from the banner. Hence, players are advised to collect about 180 pulls (28800 Primogems) to guarantee the limited banner character if they lose the 50-50 drop chance in Genshin Impact.

However, suppose players have already lost their previous 50-50 chance and summoned a 5-star character from the Standard banner. In that case, players will only need 90 pulls (14400 Primogems) to get Nilou from her limited event banner.

How to prepare for Nilou banner and her ascension

The current 3.0 patch is filled with ongoing events that players can complete to collect tons of Primogems. Players can also complete all Archon, Story, and World Quests to get Primogems as rewards. Lastly, players can explore the Sumeru rainforest for puzzles, treasure chests, and challenges for Primogems.

The above tweet is a guide showing the amount of Primogems players can collect from the new 3.1 update.

The above tweet is a guide showing the amount of Primogems players can collect from the new 3.1 update. This guide will help fans as they have around three weeks in hand to gather as many Primogems as possible.

Genshin Impact players can also refer to the linked tweet containing the ascension and talent level-up materials needed for Nilou. Based on the infographic above, players must collect 168 Padisarah and tons of common ascension materials dropped by Fungi. Using interactive maps or YouTube guides to farm these is recommended.

Spending resin on Perpetual Caliber (which will be available after the 3.1 update), Tears of the Calamitous God from Raiden's trounce domain, and Praxis talent books on Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays will give players additional Primogems in Genshin Impact.

